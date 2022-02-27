February 27-March 5 Tarot Predictions Reveal Shocking Insights Into The Air Signs Love Lives

Air signs, we’ve got your love forecast for the week of February 27-March 5th. If your Sun, Moon, Rising, or Venus is in Aquarius, Gemini, or Libra, we’ve got a tarot reading that will hopefully resonate.

Before we get into the love predictions for this week, let’s first explain how we manifested our message. We used the Modern Witch tarot deck (the images included below are not from the MW deck), and asked for clarity on the love lives of Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra as shown through their past, present, and future energies, as well as advice in regards to the future.

Aquarius

Past: Seven Of Pentacles

You’ve spent a while tending to something, be that a relationship you’re already in or a love interest you’ve had your eye on for a while. There’s a sense of waiting for something to happen, but there’s also an assurance that the harvest is near and will prove to be bountiful after being tended to so tenderly.

Present: King Of Swords

That hard work has paid off, and now you feel wiser for it. The sword has a sharp edge, but you’ve grown enough to realize that you don’t always have to go with the most dramatic option. Your skills in communication have provided you with all you need and have instilled confidence in you to face problems head-on.

Future: Eight Of Swords

There’s hardship ahead, but of the self-inflicted sort. A period of time may come where you feel lost, confused, and scared by your circumstances, but the situation isn’t as dire as your frightened mind makes it seem.

The bonds that hold you aren’t as tight as they seem, and all that’s left to do is remove your blindfold and look at the situation from a different perspective. Though it may feel like you’ve gone backward and lost what you’ve gained, you can come out of this crisis stronger than you were when you began.

Advice: Ten Of Swords Reversed

Upright, this card indicates an end to a difficult journey but reversed it tells a new story. After a period of hardship, there is a recovery. A feeling of rebirth. The advice of the card is to steer clear of apathy, to throw your energy into a new cycle, leaving the troubles of the last cycle behind. It was painful, but you survived.

Gemini

Past: Knight Of Pentacles

The Knight is wholly focused on achieving his goal. Diligent work has taken place, and it was a joy to have done it. This could perhaps indicate that you were previously caught up in work, giving it your entire focus and the full force of your energy.

Present: Ace Of Wands

A new gift will arise. With the suit of wands, we can assume this will take the form of creative inspiration or a new passion. This may indicate that you will soon meet someone with whom you share a spark. Though it may feel as if this person fell into your lap as if they were a gift from the heavens, don’t slack off now. The hard work done in your past will help you not only attain this new love, but help you keep them as well.

Future: Five Of Cups Reversed

Upright, this card typically represents mourning the loss of something important, but in its reversed position, it represents an opportunity to restore faith or find a silver lining. Perhaps there was a feeling not so long ago that all was lost, that moving forward was useless, but the future has far exceeded your expectations.

Advice: Ten Of Cups

This card represents emotional fulfillment from a group of close loved ones, either in your family or the tribe you created for yourself. Though it’s tempting to give this new flame all your focus and energy, take time to replenish yourself among your chosen family. Spend time with the generation that came before you and the one that came after to keep your life in full harmony.

Libra

Past: Three Of Wands Reversed

Upright, this is a card of preparation put to practice, a time for exploration after a period of introspection and contemplation. In its reversed position, however, it represents a feeling of moving backward or self-imposed limitations, or even possibly being unable to see the bigger picture.

At some point, your plans failed. This could have either been due to poor planning or just a matter of circumstances. Preparation went into something that ultimately didn’t play out the way you wanted and now you’re stuck looking back on those plans and wondering how it all went wrong.

Present: Justice Reversed

This Major Arcana card typically indicates that all will be resolved in your favor, but in its reversed position, it indicates that there’s still an energy of injustice or imbalance in your life. Perhaps those foiled plans are still on your mind. Though her position may make you feel as if your injustice will continue, her very presence is a sign that justice is still in your corner and watching over you, assuring you that all will be as it should be soon.

Future: Knight Of Swords Reversed

If your current energy persists, you may become reckless, reactionary, and impulsive. Perhaps your previous hardships have inspired you to take action against would-be enemies first before they can strike at you, but the balance is off, so the person you’ll hurt the most is yourself.

Advice: The Fool Reversed

The Fool has intrinsic trust in the universe, a feeling that everything will work out no matter what, and she’s usually right. Reversed, however, indicates there’s a lack of trust, either in yourself or in the world at large. You may feel as if you’ve been betrayed by the forces that were supposed to guide you, and now you’re ignoring any attempts from them to give you further guidance, no matter how right those forces may be in this current circumstance. This irrational stubbornness may feel like wisdom, a lesson learned from mistakes past, but in reality, it’s just a form of immaturity.

This fully reversed reading indicates a complete lack of balance in your internal life that will only continue to negatively impact your external life until you correct it. It’s time for some introspection to figure out a way out of this dark patch.

