Your Weekly Horoscope: The Lunar Eclipse Aftermath

Late last week, the full Beaver Moon entered a 97% lunar eclipse under Taurus. The near-total eclipse is also one of the longest, lasting roughly three and a half hours.

Lunar eclipses are significantly more powerful than a full moon. Additionally, we haven’t had a lunar eclipse like last week in 580 years.

Needless to say, we’re all going to be reeling from the eclipse’s effects for a while. How will you fare in this transformative event? Click your sign to find out.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

With a fiery personality like yours, a few bridges are bound to get burned. Sometimes you’re holding the match; other times, you’re pouring the gasoline. Either way, be careful–there’s a difference between a controlled burn and flaming chaos.

Still, past scorns make it difficult for you to distinguish between the two. You’ve let your guard down with those who, in turn, abuse the privilege of being close to you. While those moments hurt, they can’t dictate the rest of your life.

The lunar eclipse offers a chance to reassess your relationships. Are they struggling because they’re not working, or are you struggling to do the work? All successful relationships thrive on commitment and vulnerability. It might be time to start rebuilding some of those bridges, Aries.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

The lunar eclipse forced you to do some serious self-reflection last week. Meanwhile, Uranus and Mars were busy having a tense stand-off in your ruling second house. Suffice it to say; you’ve been feeling all the feelings.

Just because you’re a homebody, that doesn’t mean you dislike being around all people. Rather, you dislike being around the wrong people—those who drain you of your emotions, sanity, and resources.

Unfortunately, you also hate change, so identifying and removing these problematic people from your life can seem impossible. Mars will offer courage to confront your problems head-on. Simultaneously, Uranus encourages you to revel in the freedom of being alone (or, at the very least, selectively social).

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Despite normally being a social butterfly, holidays are often your least favorite part of the year. Being around family reminds you that not all connections can be fun, flirty, and skin-deep.

Somewhere deep in your subconscious, you already knew that. It’s just a matter of putting in that extra work. At the end of the day, it’s worth it to be a part of something bigger than yourself.

Avoid the urge to nitpick early in the week, as tempting as it may seem. You’re likely projecting other problems onto a new argument, which is beneficial to no one. The love we have for family isn’t always the most logical, but that doesn’t make it less important.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Still waters run the deepest, and you’re certainly no exception, Cancer. Despite your calm appearance, you’ve been swirling through an emotion-filled tornado—thanks in no small part to a lunar eclipse under a fixed sign last week.

You are a cardinal sign. So, despite feeling the effects of a lunar eclipse tenfold, it wasn’t the boost of energy you originally expected. Passive aggression in your close relationships makes you feel stuck, as though true resolution will never happen.

You might be aware of your tense emotions, but others aren’t. Utilize the lunar energy from the weekend’s full moon to speak up for yourself. Otherwise, those waters are going to get stagnant.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’re used to things going your way. But even a diva like yourself knows that’s not always how it works, right? Sometimes, we have to put in more effort than was expected. Sure, it’s hard. But it isn’t impossible. Besides, since when are you not up for proving people wrong?

Don’t let rocky relationships or career setbacks distract you from the proud lion that you are. A Mars-Mercury conjunction turns up the heat behind your ruling body, the Sun—use it to your advantage. Speak up for yourself. Better yet, roar.

With great challenges comes great reward. As perfect as you can be, Leo, no one ever evolved by staying exactly the same.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Are those butterflies in your stomach from anticipation or anxiety? It can be especially hard to tell during the holidays. The season is practically begging you to put on your “get-shit-done” cap, but there’s strength to be found in stillness.

Your ego is undeniably tied to your productivity. However, you have far more to offer than your ability to impress others with your work ethic. This holiday season, focus on what’s actually important: quality time, not showing off.

This might make you feel like you’re on unsteady ground, but it’s only a transitional phase. You’ll be back to your go-getter self soon enough. For now, just rest.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

External conflict has been making you extra tense this week. Ever the peacemaker, you are acutely sensitive to unrest within your immediate and distant communities. You internalize these conflicts regardless of whether the weight is yours to bear.

While it’s true that your mediation skills are on point, that doesn’t mean you’re required to fix everyone’s problems. Setting healthy boundaries isn’t cruel. It’s the ultimate act of love.



With this in mind, reflect on what problems you’ve been internalizing. Has a close friend been unloading drama onto you? Is the news stressing you out? Don’t forget that being fair and kind to everyone includes yourself. Unplug and take breaks when needed.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

The lunar eclipse last week offered valuable insight into your relationships. Namely, you have to do more than sulk and wait for other people or opportunities to come to you. Yes, Scorpio, that means putting your guard down and meeting others halfway.

And really, anyone who’s been able to see past your guarded exterior knows you’re a big softie at heart. So, when the urge strikes to lean into your sentimental, caring side—do it!

Putting yourself out there—whether in love, friendships, or career—can be scary. But if you’re willing to rise to the challenge, you’ll soon reap the rewards. You’ll be surprised how quickly your spirits are lifted once you poke your head out of your Scorpio shell.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Everyone knows you’re an unstoppable force, Sag. But what happens when your unstoppable force meets a stationary object? Will you swerve to avoid a collision or crash straight through?

You’re feeling emboldened this week, and that’s good. No one ever got anywhere with passive aggression. However, be aware that communication can make or break a relationship. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which to choose.

Holding your tongue has always been tough for you. Still, overreactions and assumptions have gotten you in trouble in the past. The last quarter moon will shed some much-needed light on your communication style. You can either listen and learn or be doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Somewhere in the middle of all your planning, routine, and hard work, your relationships have fallen by the wayside. There’s no doubt you have a superhuman work ethic. But do you translate that work ethic to intangible parts of your life—love, connection, empathy?

Giving and receiving love have the power to wholly transform a person. However, to do that, one has to let go of their ego and past hurts. You’re not used to this type of work, but that doesn’t mean you’re not up for the challenge.

Trust the process of trusting others. By letting go of hurt, fear, and guilt, we open ourselves up to the possibility of greater love and success than we could have imagined.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Luck-driven Jupiter and challenge-driven Saturn are in conjunction under your sign this week. The planets’ energies are encouraging you to go against the grain in the name of something better. A better life, relationship, society, world—you know something needs fixing.

At the same time, with great change comes great discomfort. As revolutionary as you are, there is still a small voice of doubt in the back of your mind. Don’t let it convince you that you are not capable of making great change.

Luckily, the problem has an easier solution than you might realize. Keep your mind open to creative solutions. You’ve blazed the path before; you can do it again.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, is flying under your sign this week. Use its healing, intuitive nature to listen to (and trust) your inner voice. You’ve been sweeping so many things under the rug lately, the lumps are becoming too much to handle.

You’ve been putting off identifying problem areas in your life out of fear of the ending. The end of a relationship, friendship, or job is intimidating. What lies ahead in those choppy, confrontational waters? The only way to know is to dive headfirst.

Adapting to rough waters is one of your specialties, Pisces. Speak up for yourself and your wellbeing, and spiritual healing is bound to follow.