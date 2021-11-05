Your Weekly Horoscope: How Will Scorpio’s New Moon Affect You?

Scorpio season is in full swing, and broody intensity abounds. Mars has returned to its Scorpio home. Meanwhile, the Sun in Scorpio faces off with troublesome Saturn.

On Thursday, a new moon in Scorpio darkens the mood further. But this time, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. New moon energy is subtle but powerful. Use it to your advantage.

A prosperous trine between two celestial powerhouses will bring about good fortune, but only to those willing to first wade through a little muck. (Here’s where that new moon energy comes into play.)

Choose Your Sign

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Communication-based Mercury and aggressive Mars are flying in conjunction this week. As Mars enters your half-sibling Scorpio, you’re going to be tempted to pick a fight. Sensitive Eris and Chiron are bringing old hurt back to the surface as they pass through your sign. So, you might feel extra entitled to air out some dirty laundry.

But remember Aries: confrontation is not the same as communication. Venus is offering some kind-hearted guidance to Mercury this week. Use it to heal wounds, not burn bridges.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

The past few weeks prove that even Earth signs can get their head stuck in the clouds, Taurus. After a fun romp with Sagittarius, your ruling planet Venus is passing through to Capricorn. And it’s a good thing, too. You’ve been so busy enjoying yourself that you’ve let some things slip by the wayside.

This will come to light later in the week as go-getter Mars and Uranus form a sun-soaked opposition. You have great ideas. But what will you do with them? Now is the time for action.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

A tense face-off between Mercury and Neptune last week lifted the rose-colored glasses off your eyes. Understandably, you’re still feeling a little out of it. Disappointment is certainly a bitter pill to swallow. And when it has to do with family, that makes it ten times worse.

But you’ve never been the type to be stuck in your ways. This is an opportunity, not a setback. Mercury swings into an amicable trine with Jupiter later in the week. Communication pathways will be open, and success is waiting to be had. You just have to go out and get it.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Moody Pluto has been setting up shop in your ruling fourth house of home life and security. As a result, your personal life has gotten a little foggy. You don’t feel as grounded as you’d like, and you’re not sure why. This Thursday’s new moon in Scorpio offers a chance to regroup.

New moons mark the beginning of the lunar cycle. Capitalize on this fresh start energy by being honest with yourself and those around you. What do you need that you’ve been missing? The ball is in your court as Venus enters your fourth house on Sunday.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Your ruling fifth house has been more business than usual, Leo. Saturn governs responsibility and personal challenges. Jupiter governs prosperity. Both have set up shop in your fifth house of self-expression, creativity, and drama. Last week’s balancing quarter moon got the ball rolling. Now it’s time to seal the deal with the new moon.

Pay close attention to new moons, Leo. This is the time for the bold Sun and calm Moon to recalibrate. Keep your eyes on the prize. Don’t let your need for flair overpower the need for hard work.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Self-care has been the name of the game for you this past month. As intuitive Neptune slowly passes through your ruling sixth house of health and routine, you’re learning new ways to better adapt to your day-to-day life. This is especially wise under the shadow of Mercury’s retrograde from a few weeks ago.

You’ve made lots of progress (as always, Virgo), and now is the time to reap the benefits. As your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a prosperous trine with Jupiter under Aquarian stars later this week, you’ll be feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on the world.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Fiery Mars and Mercury are finally passing through Libra this week. Thanks to these fire sign influences, you’ve been feeling uncharacteristically testy. The planets’ departure syncs with a new moon in Scorpio, offering some much-needed peace and quiet. Take time to recenter at home: meditate, do yoga, journal. Then, assess your relationships.

Who might’ve been burned by your unusual temper last week? Use the energy produced by Venus’ harmonious trine with emotional Eris and Chiron in your seventh house to find out. You’re a Libra. If anyone can smooth a few ruffled feathers, it’s you.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You’re feeling all the intensity of Scorpio season right now, and it’s both exciting and terrifying. Mars and Mercury, both ruled by fire signs, are passing through your sign this week. But be careful not to let a passionate simmer turn into a rolling boil. Make sure to self-reflect through periods of high intensity. Thursday’s new moon should help.

The moon will begin a new lunar cycle in your sign, Scorpio. Take it as a sign from the universe to work on your self-awareness. It can be far too easy to fall into destructive patterns at home for the sake of comfort. Sometimes, less is more.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Lovesick Venus is moving out from under your sign this week, and it’s about time. You’ve been looking for love in some not-so-great places. Didn’t someone say the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over and expecting different results? You might be a fire sign, but you’re still too pragmatic for that, Sag.

A new moon in Scorpio offers time to reflect and rest with Number One: you. Focus on your immediate environment this week. Solace and self-care can provide a fresh perspective that could solve your cupid conundrum.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You pride yourself on thriving under pressure. But lately, it seems like your knees are starting to buckle from the weight. Last week, the Sun shone a spotlight on your weaknesses as it squared with your ruling planet Saturn. And while you love a good challenge, it can be tough to admit you’ve been stumped.

Tough, but not impossible—Aquarian stars bring innovative energy to an otherwise stressed-out Saturn. You’ve worked yourself out of tighter spots before. The answer lies in the bigger picture. Don’t be afraid to take a few steps back.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Saturn, ruled by Earth, and Jupiter, ruled by fire, are weighing down your usual airy vibes this week. To make matters worse, Saturn squared off with the Sun while under your sign. Suddenly, a fluorescent bulb was illuminating your insides: some good, but mostly the bad and the ugly. Your self-esteem has suffered as a result.

As prosperous Jupiter forms an encouraging sextile with powerhouse Pluto under your sign, you’re going to notice your groove coming back. Don’t forget that you are revolutionary, Aquarius, a generational force.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Your mind has been bursting at the seams with new ideas lately. But your inability to put them to action has left you feeling stagnant. Your routine, interests, or…something…has turned stifling. And despite itching for something different, you don’t know where to look. Here’s a hint: look at your love life.

A subtle tension has been building between you and a loved one. It will come to a head early in the week as Venus squares off with your ruling planet Neptune. Even if all seem okay on the surface, it would be worth checking under the rug for things you’ve swept under it.