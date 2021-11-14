Your Weekly Horoscope: Conjunctions, Oppositions, And Retrogrades (Oh, My!)

The names of the game this week are “conjunction” and “opposition.” Under Scorpio, Mars and Mercury stand together in conjunction. Meanwhile, Uranus stands opposite the two planets.

Mars’ and Mercury’s fiery energies are battling directly with Uranus’ forward-thinking influence. What opportunities do we miss by demanding things always go our way?

A conjunction is not always a good thing, nor is an opposition always a bad thing. It all depends on how you ride those waves of intensity. Will you stay afloat or get sucked into the undertow?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

It can’t always be your way or the highway, Aries, and this week is proof of that fact. Moreover, a little challenge to the old routine can be a good thing. While you might feel tempted to push back against change, try to resist. It can be difficult to see the forest through the trees.

Too often, we overlook problems in our immediate environment for the sake of comfort. Stay open to communication, and don’t be afraid to entertain out-of-the-box ideas.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Mercury and Mars are in conjunction this week, and you’re feeling the heat in your ruling second house. Only you can truly assess what needs changing in your life. You might think the answer is out of reach–but is it really? Uranus offers a shift in perspective as it basks in the Sun under your star sign.

What you find will rock your sense of identity. Indeed, you’ve never been one for dramatic change, but now is the time to speak up as the ultimate act of self-love.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Flirty is fun but forever is better. Don’t be afraid to be picky when it comes to who is in your inner circle. Use your head, and be assertive. Being a social butterfly is great and all, but who do you want sticking around long after the last party guest leaves?

The power is in your hands to decide, Gemini. As lovestruck Venus leaves your ruling third house of communication, it enters the fourth foundational house. Under hardworking Capricorn stars, you’re well-equipped to prune your friend (or boo) list wherever necessary.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Things are intense right now, and you’re feeling more than a little overwhelmed. You’re feeling challenged in your relationships, both romantic and platonic. But if anyone could navigate the choppy waters of interpersonal connection, it’s you, Cancer.

Look past small tiffs and miscommunications to see the bigger picture. On a spiritual level, how are you connecting to those around you? To build a sturdy foundation, look for the strongest connections—and be wary of the weak ones.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

As the Mercury-Mars conjunction stands in the shadow of your ruling star, the Sun, you’re feeling more in-tune with your inner voice. However, nature rarely offers good without bad. It’s all about balance, and the stars are offering that to you via a tense square-off with Jupiter.

Your relationship with your inner self can either make or break your future plans. You wouldn’t let anyone else lie to your face without a clawed swipe or two. So, why bother trying with yourself?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Don’t let self-doubt muddy your intellect, Virgo. You are the go-getter, the I-get-shit-done sign of the Zodiac, so act like it. This week, a prosperous trine between Mercury, Mars, and Neptune stretches into your ruling sixth house of routine, health, and helpfulness.

Ride this wave of imaginative energy! Just because Scorpio’s making you feel a little moody this week doesn’t mean you can’t be a Grade A boss at the same time. Learning how to work through your emotions is a lesson you’ve needed for a while.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You’re feeling sentimental this week, Libra, but don’t get swept away in a swarm of butterflies. A partnership of any kind takes hard work. Some of that hard work involves some not-so-pleasant self-reflection. If we don’t take the time to address our inner wounds, then we’re liable to inflict the same injury on someone else.

You know better than anyone that it’s all about balance. But are you seeking true equilibrium or petty tit-for-tat? The answers are there if you take the time to listen.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Buckle up, Scorpio; there is great change ahead. Of course, whether that change is inherently bad or good is up to you. Luckily, you’re the one sign in the Zodiac who is certainly up for the challenge. Things are going to get intense. But aren’t they always with you?

A fiery Mars-Mercury conjunction sets the stage. Uranus, under Taurus and in your ruling eighth house, stands opposite the two inner planets. If your foundation feels like it’s shifting, it’s because it is. Ride the waves of intensity, and don’t forget to keep an open mind. Change always tends to sting a bit at first.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

All that self-care has paid off, Sagittarius. A little nourishment was all it took to activate a higher way of thinking. Revel in this newfound confidence! Your ruling planet is flying through the fifth house of self-expression and creativity. Be careful to keep your heart in the right place, lest you tip the boat into some soap opera-level drama.

A full moon brings some much-needed motivation at the end of the week. Now is the time for action. Sure, it’s hard work, but when have you ever been one to shy away from your goals?

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Venus has officially set up shop under your sign. In about a month, Venus will go retrograde—also under your sign. So, it’s best to start preparing now. Your subconscious is already calling you to action. All you have to do is heed it.



When it comes to relationships, communication and cooperation are critical. (You can’t solve everything by yourself, Capricorn. Deal with it.) Don’t let fragile egos stand in the way of meaningful connection. And most importantly, don’t be afraid to set boundaries with others and yourself.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

As the revolutionary of the Zodiac, you know that with great change comes great discomfort. You feel compelled by the outside world to adhere to something that no longer serves you. Rather than appear undisciplined, you’ve decided to put on an act. Go ahead and drop it.

Some of us thrive in routine. You, however, thrive in shifts. Lean into the tension and let it propel you forward. Even if you take a couple of steps back, anything is better than wasting away in stagnancy.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Stop fighting that wanderlust, Pisces. Neptune is ramping up the dreamy vibes this week as it flies under your sign. Take some time to enjoy a different perspective. A change of pace will not only benefit your spiritual health, it’s also sure to benefit your mental wellbeing.

As a result, you’ll be more open to honest communication with those around you. What’s working and what isn’t? If you’re stumped, don’t worry. The answers will become clearer as Neptune enters retrograde at the end of the month.