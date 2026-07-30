kentucky-governor-andy-beshear-calls-for-senator-mitch-mcconnell-to-prove-he-can-serve-office-or-resign

Following the release of the latest photo of Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling for the longtime senator to prove he can serve or resign from office.

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In a letter to McConnell, Beshear stated, “As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.”

Beshear then stated that if McConnell failed to provide such proof, he called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to “investigate” the Kentucky senator’s condition and “begin the process if warranted” of replacing him.

This is the second letter that Beshear has sent to McConnell since the senator’s latest hospitalization in mid-June. McConnell’s team has released two photos and written statements stating that the longtime politician had fallen in his Washington, D.C., residence and later fought pneumonia.

“It has now been 43 days since news of your hospitalization,” Beshear pointed out in his latest letter to McConnell. “During that time you have cast zero votes, engaged in no official activities, and aside from two photos and corresponding statements, have made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation.”

The Kentucky governor then pointed out McConnell’s doctor wasn’t clear about his condition. “Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition,” he wrote. “Including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator.”

Senate Majority Leader Thune Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Thune responded to questions regarding Beshear’s calls to investigate McConnell’s health condition.

The Senate majority leader stated it was not his issue to resolve.

“I’ve seen that letter, but in any event, I think that’s an issue really that’s between Sen. McConnell and the people of Kentucky,” Thune said. “I mean, if the governor wants to, I’m not sure what his prerogatives are in that case. But that’s where the issue should be resolved.”

Beshear pushed back, saying it was important to make sure the senator can still do his job.

“We have seen rampant speculation across social media and elsewhere,” he said. “It could all be fully avoided, and it’s all within Sen. McConnell’s power. But because he won’t do that, the fact is that we don’t know.”

Beshear also said he hopes that McConnell is doing well regardless. “I hope everything’s OK, that he’s competent to serve,” he said. “But asking someone to prove that to their constituents isn’t a big or a heavy lift. It’s not being invasive. You’re one of two U.S. senators that are supposed to represent Kentucky in Washington. Just talk to the people.”