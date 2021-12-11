We Almost Didn’t Recognize Jennifer Lopez With Pastel-Pink Hair

Jennifer Lopez just dyed her hair pink, and it completely changed the vibe of her whole look. We honestly had the picture in front of us for minutes and didn’t even register it was her.

Though the pop culture diva always looks striking, the whimsical pink in her hair reframes her face and softens her look, while also adding a dash of mysticism to her. Judging by the sultry squint in her eyes during the shoot, it’s clear she is feeling it, too.

Jennifer Lopez Is Pretty In Pink

It’s amazing how a fairly simple dye job can make that much of a difference to her overall aesthetic. On top of it, she just tops the look off with a white sweatshirt and she manages to look like a million dollars, effortlessly.

And it takes genuine courage to redefine your look at 52 years old, though you would never guess Lopez’s age just by looking at her. Especially now considering this dye job manages to somehow make her look even younger, which we wouldn’t of thought possible.

J.Lo And Behold

With her forthcoming movie Marry Me getting some pre-release buzz, and her dropping a single to accompany the film named On My Way, 2021 has been a very productive year for the pop star. The woman doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and with her new pink locks, she is bound to turn even more heads than ever.

One of those heads was probably her rekindled flame Ben Affleck. The two have picked right back up from where they left it when they first broke up in 2004. Judging from the fact that the two seem fairly inseparable these days, with the paparazzi often catching them out on romantic dates, Affleck likely loves Lopez no matter what color her hair is.

