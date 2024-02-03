Wayne Kramer, MC5 Co-Founder & Activist, Dies at 75

Wayne Kramer, a founding member of the legendary Detroit hard rock band MC5 and an acclaimed guitarist, has passed away at the age of 75. Kramer, born Wayne Kambes, died on Friday. His official Instagram page confirmed the news.

Tom Morello, the guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, paid tribute to Kramer on his Instagram, expressing his heartfelt condolences for the loss of this talented musician. In a thoughtful post, Morello shared his admiration for Kramer and the impact he made in the music industry.

“Brother Wayne Kramer was the best man I’ve ever known,” Morello wrote. “He possessed a one-of-a-kind mixture of deep wisdom & profound compassion, beautiful empathy, and tenacious conviction. His band the MC5 basically invented punk rock music.”

Wayne Kramer with Tom Morello in 2016 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wayne Kramer Formed MC5 as a Teen in the 1960s

During his teenage years, Kramer, together with his friend Fred “Sonic” Smith, established the legendary band MC5, an abbreviation for Motor City Five, in the mid-1960s. According to the New York Post, MC5 gained fame as the house band at Detroit’s Grande Ballroom in 1967. Managed by left-wing activist John Sinclair, the group aligned with the White Panther Party, taking on a politically charged stance. Their reputation as a fierce and influential act was solidified through powerful live performances, including at the 1968 Democratic National Convention protests.

Wayne Kramer with MC5 in the 1970s (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The band’s provocative style of grunge rock and their support for the Black Panthers’ involvement in the 1967 Detroit riots garnered significant attention and sparked controversy. MC5 embarked on a tour alongside renowned bands such as Cream and the Hold Company, solidifying their influence in the realms of punk and metal. Their album and performances left an indelible mark, continuing to shape the music landscape.

In 1975, Kramer faced legal trouble for selling drugs to an undercover officer. He served a four-year prison sentence. After his release, he formed the band Gang War with Johnny Thunders and established the nonprofit Jail Guitar Doors, named after the Clash song inspired by Kramer’s legal issues.

Slash and Wayne Kramer in 2008 (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Wayne Kramer Reforms MC5

In 1994, Kramer signed a deal with Epitaph Records, a renowned punk label. He released his solo project, The Hard Stuff, in 1995. Kramer later reunited the surviving members of MC5 and toured with acts like Rage Against the Machine.

In recent years, Kramer has maintained his political engagement. He shared the stage with Rage Against the Machine at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. Additionally, he has performed concerts in support of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

On February 23, 2003, Kramer wed Margaret Saadi. In 2013, they adopted a baby boy Francis. In 2018, Kramer released his memoir The Hard Stuff and announced the MC50 tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Kick Out the Jams.”