Watch Gwen Stefani’s Son Perform Country Music at Blake Shelton’s Bar

Fans who packed into Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, recently got a sweet surprise they won’t soon forget.

On July 19, the “God’s Country” singer made a special visit to his hometown bar for a meaningful occasion: supporting Gwen Stefani’s son, Zuma, as he took the stage for a brief performance.

In a video shared by Ole Red on Instagram, the 49-year-old Shelton delivered a heartfelt message about his stepson before Zuma took the stage.

“So tonight, we also have another up-and-coming artist who’s played here, I think, maybe three or four times now,” The Voice judge said. “And it’s exciting for us because we hear him sit around the house playing, and we’re always the ones saying, ‘You gotta get out there and sing in front of people, man; you’re really talented,'” the singer said before bringing his 16-year-old stepson Zuma onstage.

“Moments like this only happen at the hometown bar,” Ole Red wrote alongside the footage.

In fan-captured footage, Zuma strums his guitar and nails a performance of John Michael Montgomery’s ’90s hit, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

With his cowboy hat, jeans, and confidence, Zuma looks a bit like a young Blake Shelton brought to life.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section of Ole Red’s post to show their approval of Zuma pursuing music.

“Can’t imagine how proud Gwen and Blake must be!” one fan gushed. “The proudest parents!” a second fan exclaimed.

“It seems like he has a great support system with Blake in his corner. Wishing him the best,” yet another onlooker chimed in over on TikTok.

Zuma Made His Debit at Blake Shelton’s Bar Last Summer

Zuma made his debut at Ole Red last summer and has returned to perform several times since. On July 29, 2024, he marked his first appearance at the venue, delivering standout renditions of two Luke Bryan hits: “Oklahoma Smokeshow” and “Revival.” (Notably, Stefani’s son Kingston has also graced the Ole Red stage.)

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“He’s leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent,” Shelton told Hello! at the time. “He’s a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see.”