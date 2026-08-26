‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Vehicle Tips Over in Crash

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin just suffered a harrowing vehicle crash, admitting that his “mistake cost us.”

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The WWE Hall of Famer, who has become an avid off-road racer in recent years, took to Instagram earlier this week to detail how his race on Saturday (Aug. 22) didn’t quite go as planned.

“Made a mistake on the course and knocked us out of the race on Saturday,” the 61-year-old Expendables star wrote alongside a snapshot of himself standing next to his tipped-over vehicle. “Myself and Co-driver @reddogschopshop are both 100%.”

That said, Austin is already gearing up for the next race.

“The car took some pretty good damage, and we are working on getting it ready for VC-Tonopah next race. @valleyoffroadracingassociation put on a great race, and we certainly left the chat too soon,” the former wrestler added. “Thanks to VORRA Recovery Jeff for the assist. We put the car back together good enough to drive back to [the] main pit on the back roads.”

Austin also took all of the blame for the vehicular mishap.

“We set out to finish every race. And my mistake cost us a finish,” he wrote.

However, Austin’s “Stone Cold” persona soon kicked back in.

“I have learned many things from it that I will take into future races,” he added before concluding with a cocky, “Do you even race, bro?”

Of course, fans took to the comments of the candid post to wish Austin well.

“Oh damn…😬. Glad you guys are good,’ one top comment read. “Glad you’re ok Steve! Be safe out there!” another fan wrote.

Yet another fan urged Austin to get back in the saddle.

“Fix’r up and come back stronger 💪🏽💪🏽,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a follow-up post showed off some of the action from Austin’s botched race,

Here’s hoping Austin and his team are tearing up the off-road again this weekend.