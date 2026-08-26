Jane Fonda ‘Devastated’ Over Dolly Parton’s Passing

Acting icon Jane Fonda has spoken out following the death of her longtime friend and 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton.

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In her touching tribute to Parton, Fonda revealed that she was devastated by the news.

“I know that millions are mourning,” she wrote. “And I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever.”

Fonda further wrote about the memories she and Parton shared, including the country music legend’s songs, trips to Dollywood, and 9 to 5. The actress noted that she didn’t know anyone like Parton.

“She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves,” Fonda noted. ‘She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.

The Actress Said Parton Had a ‘Survivor’s Instinct’

Meanwhile, Fonda stated that Parton had a “survivor’s instinct” and always seemed to know what to do and say to make things right.

“She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy,” Fonda stated. “That’s something of hers she’d want us all to take with us.”

The actress also directly spoke to Parton’s gay and trans fans. “I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you,” Fonda stated. “She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit. But first, watch the final episode of Grace and Frankie where she’s an Angel, the head honcho working class angel in Heaven.”

Fonda went on to add, “RIP, beautiful woman. We love you.”

The actress notably recruited Parton for 9 to 5 in 1980. It was Parton’s first film role.

Parton suddenly passed away on Tuesday amid a private battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.