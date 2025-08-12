Watch: Cricket Crawls on Jennifer Lopez in the Middle of Concert

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s a seasoned pro, gracefully handling a surprise appearance from a touchy-feely cricket during a recent performance.

Videos by Suggest

During a performance on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, the 56-year-old mom of two faced an unexpected interruption when a large cricket crawled up her dress.

As the four-time divorcee stood at the microphone, serenading her fans, the insect slowly climbed up Lopez’s body, eventually reaching her neck.

In widely shared footage, the singer didn’t miss a beat—just the cricket, which they quickly tossed offstage.

“It was tickling me,” a grinning Lopez told the crowd before launching back into her performance.

“Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time,” Lopez’s official fan account wrote alongside the footage. The “Kiss of the Cricket Woman” joke nods to Lopez’s upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, a fresh take on the 1993 Broadway classic hitting screens this fall.

Image via Instagram / On The JLo

In the comments, Lopez’s fans applauded her for keeping the show going without breaking a sweat.

“Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there,” one fan admitted. “Didn’t even flinch! Professional level,” another fan gushed. “She is just the best! Really fun moment but so professional at the same time!” a third fan wrote.

“Only JLo can turn removing a cricket into an iconic moment,” yet another fan chimed in.

Jennifer Lopez’s Cricket Encounter Follows a Recent Wardrobe Mishap

Lopez’s fans were equally captivated by her quick-witted response to an on-stage wardrobe mishap during her 19-stop tour.

During a performance in Warsaw last month, the singer gave the audience an unexpected encore when her gold fringe skirt took an early exit, revealing her equally dazzling gold high-waisted panties.

Lopez missed catching the falling garment, paused briefly, grabbed a dancer by the waist, spun around, and quipped to the crowd, “I’m out here in my underwear!”

“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she added. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Lopez laughed off the wardrobe malfunction by tossing the skirt to fans, saying, “keep it” and joking she didn’t “want it back.”