WATCH: Alec Baldwin Walks Out of Courtroom During ‘Rust’ Trial, Twitter is Beyond Ticked

Alec Baldwin caused quite a stir on social media after he abruptly walked out of the courtroom during the Rust trial.

Baldwin is currently on trial for the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both Hutchins and Baldwin were on the set of the western film Rust when the gun Baldwin was holding went off. It appeared the actor didn’t know that the firearm had live rounds of ammunition in it.

Both Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza were hit with the bullets. Souza survived with an injury while Hutchins tragically died. Nearly three years later, Alec Baldwin stands trial for his role in the deadly incident after pleading not guilty earlier this year.

During the second of the trial, prosecutor Kari Morrissey was accusing Baldwin of lying about pulling the trigger while on the set, resulting in Hutchins’ death. As she continued to make her case, Baldwin suddenly got up and left the courtroom. The move shocked everyone, including his own attorney, Alex Spiro, who seemingly asked his client where he was going.

After Alec Baldwin walked out of the room, Spiro asked Judge Sommer, who is presiding over the case, if he could approach the bench. After a quick exchange, Spiro and Morrissey returned to their seats. The judge then ruled the motion and continued the trial.

Baldwin then reappeared in the courtroom, carrying a cup of coffee. This left everyone in the courtroom bewildered. However, despite the strange moment, the trial continued on.

Twitter Users Unleash After Watching Alec Baldwin Walkout of the Courtroom

Following Alec Baldwin’s random departure from the courtroom, Twitter users took to the social media platform to unleash about the actor’s behavior.

“Why I’ve never seen a defendant just get up and walk out,” one Twitter user wrote. “Catching up Alec Baldwin trial day..he just gets up and walks out? Exit stage right …WTH.”

A fellow Twitter user called out Baldwin’s privilege after witnessing the walkout. “If you need any more proof of how entitled Baldwin is: he just got up and walked out of court.”

Along with Twitter users, YouTube users also chimed in and gave their thoughts on the situation. Some even commented that regular U.S. citizens could never pull the same stunt.

“They should have issued a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court,” a YouTube user suggested. “A regular civilian on trial isn’t allowed to walk out of court and he should NOT be allowed to disrespect and disregard the law like that. He is 100% guilty and deserves jail OR WORSE.”

Another user added, “When is a suspect for manslaughter allowed to leave the courtroom just because they don’t like what the prosecutor is saying? He should be held in contempt of court.”

Alec Baldwin’s trial is expected to continue throughout the month of July.