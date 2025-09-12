Washington Man Murdered Woman After She Forced Him To Take Shower Due To Bad Smell: Police

A Washington state man, James Daniel Lewis, is accused of murdering a woman who forced him to shower because of his bad smell. Police alleged that Lewis killed and buried 36-year-old Amanda Elaine Green in a shallow grave back in 2021.

According to a news release issued by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Green was initially reported missing back in 2021. A year later, in 2021, the TCSO received information from the Tacoma Police Department that suggested the 36-year-old had been murdered.

A person of interest was identified at the time. However, a lack of evidence led to no arrests at the time. However, in March 2025, TCSO investigators once again put their attention on the person of interest, later identified as Lews.

In September 2025, Lewis was interviewed about Green’s disappearance. Allegedly, while cooperating with the investigators, Lewis led authorities to a shallow grave near Mt. Rainier. Human remains were found inside. While the remains are yet to be officially identified, it is believed they belong to Amanda Elaine Green.

Deadly Shower

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law & Crime, Lewis, post-Miranda, allegedly told police that another man had fatally shot Green, with him being forced to dispose of her body. However, when questioned, Lewis admitted to being the shooter. The other man, according to the affidavit, was the one who helped him dispose of the body.

Then, Lewis allegedly gave various motives for the shooting, including claiming self-defense after Green first pointed a gun at him.

However, when challenged on his motive, Lewis allegedly told a detective that Green had forced him to take a shower. According to the affidavit, Lewis felt humiliated. He allegedly said that he didn’t like showers, and that “he wasn’t sure why she cared if he smelled bad.”

Finally, Lewis allegedly told police that he was looking for “any reason” to shoot the woman as he was “too jumpy.”

The man who allegedly helped Lewis dispose of the body was located by police. However, given his mental health issues, he is not currently facing any charges.

James Daniel Lewis was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful disposal of human remains.