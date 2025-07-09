Walt Disney World’s Iconic Holiday Event 2025 Dates Officially Announced

It may be summer, but the warm weather and sunshine aren’t stopping Walt Disney World from preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

The famous theme park announced the dates for its 2025 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The holiday event, which takes place at Magic Kingdom, will kick off on Nov. 7 and will be available on select dates until Dec. 21.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Walt Disney World holiday party is a separate ticketed event that “celebrates the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom.”

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Dates are as follows:

Nov. 7,10,11,13,14,16,18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 30

Dec. 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21

Those who purchase tickets for the holiday event can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. The party officially starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be available on Jul. 16 for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green. All other guests will be able to purchase tickets starting on Jul. 22.

Special prices are also available for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.

What Can Guests Expect at Walt Disney World’s Holiday Event?

Those attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will experience various festive entertainment, holiday-themed decorations, a “storybook holiday atmosphere,” and holiday-themed treats.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and greet various Disney characters, including Anna and Elsa, Sally and Santa Jack, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. All will be appearing in their holiday attire.

The event will also have the Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, which will travel from Frontierland to Main Street, U.S.A. The night will wrap with Minnie’s Wonderful Christmas Fireworks. This is a nighttime spectacular that combines “beloved” classic songs, including “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Deck the Halls,” with pyrotechnics and light effects.

Guests can also make reservations for Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party. A separately priced experience that includes a variety of holiday treats.

There will also be holiday dance parties, character performances in front of the Magic Kingdom castle, and more.