Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents Reopens With Updated Donald Trump Animatronic

Months after President Trump was sworn in for his second term, Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents reopened with an updated animatronic of him.

The famous Frontier Town attraction recently reopened its doors for the first time since mid-January 2025, sharing its latest updates.

Guests will take their seats in the “stately theater,” which has three digital projection screens and a grand proscenium. The attraction’s original film shares the story of the founding of the United States.

“Learn about the formation of our Constitution and the hard-fought struggles along the way—such as the American Revolution and the Civil War,” the attraction’s description also reads. “Listen to the stirring words of John F. Kennedy echo through the theater and watch Abraham Lincoln—in attendance on stage—deliver his Gettysburg address.”

The Great Seal of the United States seen in the carpet of the Hall of the Presidents in Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The attraction’s description further points out, “Watch the curtain rise to reveal startlingly realistic Audio-Animatronics replicas of every President of the United States—together for the very first time. Hear a speech delivered by George Washington and a recorded performance of the oath of office by President Donald Trump.”

President Trump previously appeared center stage of Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents after it took nearly a year for his animatronic to be completed and put on display. He was placed in the back row after President Joe Biden’s animatronic took over his spot in 2021.

For his second term, President Trump’s animatronic is back on center stage.

The classic attraction has been operating since 1971. It offers guests a non-bipartisan presentation about the American presidents. Its show is approximately 25 minutes long.

Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents has Added Nine New Presidents to Its Lineup Since 1971

Since its original opening, Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents has added nine new U.S. Presidents to its lineup.

They are Gerald F. Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

Every sitting president following Clinton has also recorded their own remarks for the Hall of Presidents at the White House.

For his newly updated speech, Trump animatronic states on the attraction’s stage, “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”