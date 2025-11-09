Walt Disney World Making Big Change to ‘Ratatouille’ Attraction

Four years after the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride opened at Epcot, Walt Disney World is ready to make some changes to the popular attraction.

Videos by Suggest

The Walt Disney World website confirms that on Nov. 10, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be closed for three days as the crews work to enhance digital visuals and make clearer imagery projected in 2D, rather than the initial 3D.

“Remy’s fans will spot new props and lighting enhancements when they are added to the queue and attraction over the next few months,” the website reveals.

The change will notably eliminate the need for Walt Disney World guests to wear 3D glasses. The ride will also have new props and lighting enhancements that will be added in months to come.

While on the ride, guests join Chef Remy on a “daring culinary caper” that will captivate all their senses as they zip, dash, and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room, and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant.

Although Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is closed for a few days, there are other rides at Epcot for them to enjoy. The park’s iconic rides, Spaceship Earth and Test Track, have both reopened following refurbishment and some other significant changes.

Here Are the Other Attractions Currently Closed at Walt Disney World

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is among the attractions that are currently and will soon be temporarily closed at Walt Disney World.

Over at Animal Kingdom, Kali River Rapids will be closed for refurbishment throughout December. However, Zootopia: Better Zoogether recently opened, giving guests an alternative attraction from the water ride.

Over at Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad remains closed until 2026. Tomorrowland’s Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is also closed for enhancements until next year. Mickey’s PhilharMagic is now closed from Nov. 1-22 for refurbishment.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will permanently close in 2026. However, it will be reopened with a new theme and name, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.



