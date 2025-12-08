Walt Disney World Property Employee Accused of Stealing Guest’s Checkbook

A contracted Walt Disney World property employee has been arrested for forgery and fraud after allegedly stealing a guest’s checkbook and cashing nearly $1,300 in fraudulent checks.

Videos by Suggest

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Click Orlando that the victim, a guest from Ohio, stated she valet-parked her vehicle at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Kidani Village, late last month. Days later, she received notifications from her bank about several unauthorized withdrawals.

The notifications were for $250, $670, $98, and $230 withdrawals, totaling $1,300.

The guest informed officials that she had checked her vehicle and found no signs of forced entry. However, her checkbook appeared to be missing. Officials stated that the guest’s bank provided images of the cashed check, all made out to a man identified as Mason Henrichsen.

The guest stated she did not recognize the name.

The Alleged Thief Was Identified as a Contracted Walt Disney World Resort Employee

After contacting the valet manager at the Walt Disney World resort, officials discovered that Henirchsen was an employee. He was arrested by law enforcement right before a recent shift.

While being questioned by Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives about the situation, Henrichsen stated he “found a check on the parking lot ground and decided to write it out to himself.”

The detectives further stated that Henrichsen admitted to depositing the checks at a Chase Bank branch location near Disney Springs.

Henrichsen is now facing two felony charges for forgery and fraud. Officials stated the case is being forwarded to the Economic Crimes unit for further investigation.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson confirmed that Henrichsen works for a third-party company, Towne Park, not for the resort itself.

“We are aware of the situation, and the actions of this individual are not consistent with our business conduct policy or values, Towne Park shared in a statement. “We are cooperating with authorities and have launched an internal investigation.

The company added, “This individual is no longer employed by the company. Because this is an active matter, we cannot comment further.”