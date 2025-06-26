walt-disney-world-is-planning-to-open-another-park

Ready for another expansion, Walt Disney World has filed planning paperwork to open another park.

Videos by Suggest

According to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) documents obtained by PEOPLE, Walt Disney World has initiated the development of a new “major theme park” along with two additional “minor” parks. The plans also include new resort hotels, additional shopping and dining areas, and a golf course.

All will be at its Orlando, Florida, resort.

The documents reveal that the new area will be developed over 2,629 acres, with the “major” park comprising 500 acres, and both the minor parks totaling 30 acres.

Although this news will excite Disney fans, the documents do not indicate whether the park(s) will definitely be developed. However, it does set the famous theme park up to have several building plan options.

The latest expansion plan news comes less than a year after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the CFTOD agreed to allow Walt Disney World to move forward with its plan to invest $17 billion in Orlando. The investment included plans to build new parks and hotels. Those new additions are slated to be done in 2045.

Walt Disney World Is In the Process Of Building ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Land

In addition to its already extensive list of projects, Walt Disney World is currently building a Monsters, Inc. land within Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

During last year’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 event, Disney announced plans to create a land dedicated to the beloved animated franchise.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design, and build these stories into real places,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro explained. “And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

D’Amaro spoke about the land’s key attraction. “You’ll go into the factory and experience the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park. Remember in the movie how those claws grab the doors and hoist them up into the air to take them away? We’re doing that, too.”

“And you’re going along for the ride,” he added.

