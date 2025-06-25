walt-disney-world-guest-falls-in-water-while-retrieving-dropped-phone-during-ride

A Walt Disney World guest was caught on camera falling into a body of water while retrieving their dropped phone during a ride.

Videos by Suggest

The video was posted on TikTok by user @sunshinesoulco_florida earlier this week.

“Imagine dropping your phone in the water on Living with the Land, falling in the water while retrieving it, and running back into your boat while the ride is still going on,” the caption reads. “Yep, that just happened….”

@sunshinesoulco_florida Imagine dropping your phone in the water on Living with the Land, falling in the water while retrieving it and running back into yoir boat while the ride is still going on…. Yep, that just happened…. ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Disney fans and critics alike took to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts about the incident.

One TikToker highlighted the danger posed to the Disney World guest by being in the water. “Oofff so dangerous. You have no idea what mechanism is running that ride, and with a boat coming right up after. Yikes. A phone is not worth it.”

Another TikToker wrote, “As someone who did the Behind the Seeds tour last time I was at Disney, this makes me so mad. Especially THE SAND! The guide explained to us that they need to keep the areas free of contaminates and made sure none of us went near the sandy areas.”

Living with the Land is a slow-moving boat ride that goes through greenhouses. “See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet,” the ride’s description reads. “Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish, and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm.”

The tour, which first opened in 1982, aims to inspire guests with a “hopeful vision” of farming’s future. It is located in the World Nature portion of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park.

This Isn’t the First Incident to Happen on the Disney World Ride

The latest incident comes four years after another Walt Disney World guest got out of a Living in the Land boat to steal a cucumber from one of the greenhouses.

The guest was seen trying to take a cucumber that was growing on a nearby vine, but then fell while attempting to get back into the boat. Another guest gets out of the boat to assist her.

The original video was removed from TikTok. However, an X user who witnessed the incident firsthand shared an insight about what happened.

“I had the luxury of sitting behind these morons,” the X user wrote. “They actually jumped off the boat 4 different times during the ride.”

I had the luxury of sitting behind these morons. They actually jumped off the boat 4 different times during the ride. pic.twitter.com/1hycg6xgj2 — Mark Avis (@bizmark23) June 21, 2021

Riders are encouraged to remain seated throughout the entire ride.