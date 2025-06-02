walt-disney-world-guest-sues-the-park-after-he-was-allegedly-injured-on-a-water-slide

A Walt Disney World guest has filed a lawsuit against the park, claiming he was injured on one of its water slides.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Eugene Strickland is seeking $50,000 through his lawsuit against Walt Disney World nearly four years after he allegedly was injured on Blizzard Beach’s Downhill Double Dipper water slide.

Strickland stated in his lawsuit that he was on the water slide in July 2021. On the way down, he said he “became momentarily airborne,” suffering “permanent catastrophic injuries as a result.”

The man pointed out that he was 334 lbs at the time of the incident. This surpassed the stated weight limit of the ride, which was 300 lbs. Strickland did not mention in his complaint if he was aware of the weight limit before entering the water slide.

Among the injuries Strickland sustained from the incident were “pain and suffering, disability, scarring, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.”

Strickland accused Walt Disney World of negligence, noting the theme park failed to maintain safe premises. He also claimed the amusement park was aware of the “safety hazards” and “concealed trap” that led to his injuries.

He said the park “had a responsibility” to remedy, or at least warn him, of the potential “dangerous conditions.”

The Walt Disney World Guest’s Attorney Speaks Out About the Water Slide Incident

In a statement to PEOPLE, Strickland’s attorneys, Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan, and Alberto Oliveri, spoke out about the Walt Disney World water slide incident.

“Our client was severely injured on a ride at Disney’s Blizzard Beach,” they stated. “He has filed a lawsuit alleging that it was the defendant’s lax safety measures and oversight that contributed to those injuries.”

“We are pursuing justice for him,” they continued. “And working to hold Disney accountable for their alleged negligence.”

This is the second water park incident for which Walt Disney World has recently been sued. A woman also filed a lawsuit, claiming she was injured by a “mammoth wave’ while at Typhoon Lagoon in 2022.

The woman was standing in a kiddie pool when the wave struck her from the side. She said the wave had such force that it “pummeled her.” Her body “skidded across the cement or gunite, causing serious ‘road rash’ or scrapes that were severe and deep.”

She is seeking $2 million in damages for continuous “medical care and treatment” and “mental anguish.”