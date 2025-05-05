Woman Sues Disney Parks After She Was Allegedly Injured by ‘Mammoth Wave’ at Typhoon Lagoon

A woman is suing Disney Parks for $2 million after she claims she was injured by a “mammoth wave” while at Typhoon Lagoon in 2022.

According to court documents obtained by People, Kimberly Panetta, 45, from Dix Hills, New York, stated she was at Typhoon Lagoon for her family’s 2022 Disney World trip when the alleged accident occurred.

Panetta was standing in a kiddie pool with her young daughter to descend an age-appropriate slide when a “mammoth wave” from another area of the pool struck her from the side. She claimed the wave had such force that it “pummeled her,” causing numerous injuries.

Panetta said her body “skidded across the cement or gunite, causing serious ‘road rash’ or scrapes that were severe and deep.” She is now seeking $2 million in damages for continuous “medical care and treatment” and “mental anguish.”

Panetta also stated that her family’s vacation was “ruined” by the incident because “she was stuck limping around applying bandages, salves and creams, and was forced to avoid swimming and enjoying planned visits to the parks.”

She further pointed out that she now has “scars” and “marks” on her legs that make her feel self-conscious. She no longer wears clothing that exposes her legs, even when it’s “hot and uncomfortable” out.

The Woman States Disney Parks Should Not Have a Wave Pool Near Typhoon Lagoon’s Kiddie Pool Area

The woman stated Disney Parks should not have a wave pool or “typhoon” power waves near the kiddie pool area.

She advised the water park to have barriers around the kiddie pool that “should have protected mothers standing at the bottom of the slide from being thrown, tossed, and pummeled by powerful waves.”

Panetta spoke to The New York Post about the ordeal, recalling the moment the wave hit her.

“It was so powerful, it was actually dragging us under the water for several feet,” she claimed. “I just thank God I had the sense to push [my daughter] above as I was getting dragged. I knew if she was the one getting dragged, she would have been cut all over.”

She further revealed that she felt pain immediately. “I looked down and there was blood,” she recalled. “You think you’re in the happiest place on Earth and the safest place, but it’s like being dragged on concrete.

She pointed out, “It’s very rough.”

Panetta noted her children were 3 and 7 at the time of the incident. They were “mortified” by her injuries and were shocked to see “blood pouring out of their mothers.”

“We had all these plans and we had to cancel everything,” she added. “I couldn’t even go in the pool where we were staying. I had to stay inside. Everything was completely ruined.”

The family was only offered $250 by Disney Parks after the accident.