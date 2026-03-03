Beloved Walt Disney World Attraction Closes After Nearly Three Decades After First Opening

A beloved Walt Disney World attraction has officially closed nearly 30 years after it first opened.

Videos by Suggest

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ended its run on Mar. 1.

The attraction took riders into Aerosmith’s Hollywood music studio as the iconic rock group finished a recording session. As they prepare for a concert, the bandmates invite the riders along.

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air,” the description reads. “Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.”

The description further shared, “Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.”

Each vehicle broadcast different Aerosmith hit songs. Among the songs were “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion,” and “Back in the Saddle.” The classic “Love in an Elevator” was rewritten to become “Love in a Roller Coaster” specifically for the attraction.

Per , Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler previously opened up about the attraction.

“You know you’ve made it when… You are at your own roller coaster!” the band’s frontman declared. “Joe Perry and I got on it, and we rode it 29 times just to get the sound right. Then we were like this [eyes wide and shaking], so I said, ‘Joe, let’s go do the Tower of Terror, and it will get us straight!'”

He then noted, “And we did, and we were able to walk home after that! What a joy! And I can go down there and ride it whenever I want!”

The Attraction Is Being Rebranded to Muppet-Themed

Despite the closure, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is not technically going away.

The attraction will be transformed with a Muppet theme, featuring the group The Electronic Mayhem.

“The Electric Mayhem are headlining their biggest Hollywood concert ever! Anyone who’s anyone is in attendance to witness Animal, Dr. Teeth, and the rest of this groove-tastic group rock the house down,” Disney Parks declared. “There’s just one little problem: the band is nowhere to be found! “

Disney Parks further reported that fans of the attraction’s big guitar will be happy to know that the newest “residents” will be putting their own spin on the prop.

“A vibrant and psychedelic new design will grace the bottom of the guitar (inspired by a classic Muppet car paint job),” Disney Parks added. “And the piano motif at the base will feature a golden key as a nod to a certain far-out band leader.”





