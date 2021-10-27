Walmart Room Spray Recalled By CDC Due To Rare Bacteria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, works tirelessly to ensure the products on the American market are safe to use or eat. Recently, Walmart was forced to recall a specific aromatherapy spray after the CDC discovered a rare but serious bacteria in its ingredients. However, even after Walmart recalled the product, the CDC is still researching to find out if the bacteria is in other products.

What Aromatherapy Spray Did Walmart Recall?

On Friday, October 22, the CDC officially identified a bacteria known as Burkholderia pseudomallei in an aromatherapy spray previously carried by Walmart. The name of the spray is “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.”

According to the report from the CDC, the contaminated spray was sold at 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website between February and October 21, 2021. After the CDC announced the spray was contaminated, Walmart pulled the remaining bottles from store shelves and its website.

Per the CDC, there are specific steps you should take if you purchased the spray and used it in your home. Anybody who bought the spray should not throw it away in the regular trash, as the chemicals can negatively affect the soil and water.

Instead, consumers should double bag the bottle with zip-top bags, place it in a cardboard box, and return it to a Walmart store. Additionally, suppose someone has used the spray on clothing or bedding. In that case, they should wash the articles immediately with regular laundry detergent and dry them on high in the dryer.

What Happens If You’re Infected With The Bacteria?

The bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei is also referred to as melioidosis, a rare but severe disease. According to the report from the CDC, melioidosis is most commonly found in South and Southeast Asia as well as northern Australia. Since the Better Homes & Garden aromatherapy spray was made in India, the CDC believes that’s how the spray became contaminated.

The signs and symptoms of melioidosis vary significantly from person to person. However, the Center for Disease Control reports the most common are flu-like symptoms. However, other signs of melioidosis include cough, chest pain, swelling, joint pain, weight loss, and headache.

If you’ve used the Better Home & Garden spray in the past 21 days and have a fever or other melioidosis symptoms, the CDC recommends you seek medical care immediately and inform your doctor you were exposed to the spray. So far this year, there have only been four cases of melioidosis in the United States, with two of the patients dying due to the bacteria.