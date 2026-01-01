Walmart 2025 New Year’s Day Hours, Explained

We know you’re stocked up on holiday cash and gift cards, and Walmart’s calling your name this New Year’s Day.

But we get it, those gift cards and holiday cash are practically begging to be spent, and Walmart is calling your name. But the real question is: Will the retail giant be open on New Year’s Day, or are you out of luck? Let’s find out before your wallet starts to panic!

A Handy Way to See if Your Nearest Walmart is Open on New Year’s Day

Yes, Walmart will be open on New Year’s Day to usher in 2026 with those famous rollback prices (and questionable fashion choices) you know and love. Plus, you can count on finding everything from party cleanup supplies to fitness gear for your “new year, new me” resolutions—all in one trip!

Just like on New Year’s Eve, Walmart typically maintains its normal business hours on New Year’s Day.

To find specific holiday hours for a Walmart store, use the Walmart Store Finder tool or check the store page on the Walmart app or website.