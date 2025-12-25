Walmart 2025 Christmas Day Hours, Explained

Whether it’s for groceries, gadgets, or gifts, Walmart is a go-to for many folks, making it a natural final stop for your last-minute Christmas dash.
On a regular day (when you’re not scrambling for a last-minute gift), Walmart stores typically operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, hours and holiday closures can differ depending on the location and store type, so don’t be surprised if your local Supercenter and Neighborhood Market have their own schedules.
Will Walmart Be Open on Christmas Day?
For all the procrastinators out there, Christmas Day might throw a wrench in your last-minute plans—Walmart is closed. So, if you’re eyeing a quick Walmart run on Dec. 25, you’ll need a backup plan. With shorter hours on Christmas Eve and regular hours leading up to the holidays, there’s still plenty of time to stock up. Just remember, even Santa takes a day off…
For future reference, to find exact holiday hours for a specific store, use Walmart’s Store Finder tool or check the store’s page on the Walmart app or website.