Walmart 2025 Christmas Day Hours, Explained

Whether it’s for groceries, gadgets, or gifts, Walmart is a go-to for many folks, making it a natural final stop for your last-minute Christmas dash.

On a regular day (when you’re not scrambling for a last-minute gift), Walmart stores typically operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, hours and holiday closures can differ depending on the location and store type, so don’t be surprised if your local Supercenter and Neighborhood Market have their own schedules.

A worker fulfills online pickup orders at a Walmart store during the holiday season. (Photo by Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Will Walmart Be Open on Christmas Day?

For all the procrastinators out there, Christmas Day might throw a wrench in your last-minute plans—Walmart is closed. So, if you’re eyeing a quick Walmart run on Dec. 25, you’ll need a backup plan. With shorter hours on Christmas Eve and regular hours leading up to the holidays, there’s still plenty of time to stock up. Just remember, even Santa takes a day off…

For future reference, to find exact holiday hours for a specific store, use Walmart’s Store Finder tool or check the store’s page on the Walmart app or website.