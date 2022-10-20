Wales Native Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Some Thoughts On The New Princess Of Wales

Throughout her adulthood, Catherine Zeta-Jones has lived in Barbados, New York, and Spain. However, it’s clear she still has strong ties to her native Wales. In a recent social media post, the Chicago star shared her thoughts about Wales’ new princess, Kate Middleton.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit Wales

After Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince William and Kate Middleton assumed the roles of Prince and Princess of Wales. It’s no surprise that the charming duo has been welcomed into their new positions with open arms. Middleton is the first official Princess of Wales since Princess Diana, so her assumption of the title was noteworthy on many levels.

Late last month, the prince and princess made their first official visit to Wales since assuming their new titles. While at St. Thomas Church in Swansea, Middleton stopped to chat with a young girl. She found out that the toddler was named Charlotte, just like the princess’ own seven-year-old daughter.

The moment caught the attention of Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of the most famous people to ever rise from the western region of Great Britain. In an Instagram post, the actress lauded praise on the new Princess of Wales. “I love our Princess of Wales,” the actress decried. “I love our Welsh National Costume.”

In the photo, Middleton is kneeling down to pose with young Charlotte, who’s wearing traditional Welsh garb. The national dress of Wales dates back to the early 19th century, and it’s characterized by a gown, apron, red cloak, and black hat. Today, women and children wear the costume in Welsh national celebrations.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Proud Of Her Welsh Heritage

Catherine Zeta-Jones still owns a large estate in her native town of Swansea, and she still speaks of Wales with great pride. In an Instagram video, Zeta-Jones expressed her love of Wales’ coastal path. “Every time I’m home, I always find time to walk along the Welsh Coastal Path,” the actress began, surrounded by gifs of the Welsh flag. “For me, my beauteous spot is Swansea and Mumbles. What’s yours? It’s all so beautiful, so proud to be Welsh.”

In the caption, Zeta-Jones let her followers in on an interesting bit of trivia: “Wales is the only country in the world with a designated walking path along the coast of the entire country. It’s just gorgeous, rare, precious, and well…bloody gorgeous.” Clearly, Zeta-Jones is proud to be Welsh. So, it’s no small honor that Kate Middleton has the actress’ support. Hopefully, we’ll get to see the two Catherines meet in person one day!

