Legendary Team USA Olympian Says She’s Recovering After ‘Almost Dying’

Legendary Team USA Olympian Simone Biles is currently recovering after “almost dying” from the “scariest experience” she’s ever had.

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In her latest Instagram Stories post, Biles shared a photo of her arm covered in hospital patient wristbands, revealing why she had been “in best resting this week” following a terrifying health scare.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” she explained. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan [Owens] was in Indy for practices.”

Photo by Simone Biles/Instagram Stories

The gymnast then said she would explain “sooner or later” what had happened. However, she did give a shout-out to those in her close circle who had reached out, checked in, visited, or sent flowers.

“Loooooovveeeeee y’all,” she added.

Following the initial post, Biles shared two photos of flower bouquets sitting on a counter. She also took a snapshot of her lying in bed with her two dogs alongside a screenshot of her resting heart rate. She captioned the post with “I’ll be here.”

Biles has won 41 Olympic and world competition medals during her gymnastics career.

Biles Previously Spoke About How Her Body ‘Literally Collapsed’ Following the 2024 Olympic Games

In April 2025, Biles opened up about how her body “literally collapsed” after she competed in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

While speaking to L’Equipe, the Associated Press’ French sports outlet, Biles said things went south after her Olympic events.

“I went back to the village, took the elevator, and my body literally collapsed,” she said. “I was sick for 10 days.”

Biles further pointed out that training for the Olympics had taken a toll on her physical health. However, she admitted it took nearly a year for her to recover fully.

“The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends,” she shared. “I had aches and pains for three days.”

Biles further spoke about whether she was planning to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics,” she pointed out. “If I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure.”