If You’re Looking To Cut Back On Coffee, This Vitamin-Infused Alternative Can Give You The Same Pick Me Up Without The Jitters

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether it’s work, house chores, or anything else life throws at us, caffeine has the power to keep us going. In an always-on world filled with blue light late at night and early in the morning, it’s easy to replace sleep with coffee.

In spite of the fact that our favorite brew can keep us awake, it has some downsides as well. A never-ending supply of coffee full of caffeine can be enough to give you jitters, crashes, and increased tolerance. Those with sensitivities to acid may also find that coffee can quickly become a friend turned foe.

Many people find that a cup of tea can be a great replacement as black and green tea contains roughly half the amount of caffeine as coffee. Still, caffeine can only do so much to get you going in the morning. That’s why we were curious when we came across VitaCup Green Tea packets that contain added vitamins as well as moringa, dubbed by some as the “miracle tree,” that promises to help boost energy sans the jitters.

Available in single serving sticks, VitaCup Green Tea packetscombine instant green tea, matcha powder, a signature vitamin blend including thiamine and B12, and the superfood moringa. If you haven’t heard of moringa, the research on its many benefits looks promising. Packed with nutrients like vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, studies have shown moringa may help with everything from reducing high blood pressure to protecting the cardiovascular system.

Containing 30-50mg of caffeine per serving, VitaCup Green Tea packets contain far below the standard 95mg of caffeine in an 8oz serving of coffee. Free of added and artificial sugars, the healthy blend doesn’t contain any ingredients that could lead to unwanted jitters or crashes.

But the most important question remains—how does it taste? Combining instant green tea, matcha, and moringa, VitaCup describes the flavor as smooth but a bit earthy. And most reviewers seem to dig it.

“I’m a huge fan of green tea,” one reviewer wrote. “I was a little skeptical as the tea does have matcha in it and sometimes that can have a unique taste that I’m not necessarily a fan of. However, I absolutely LOVED the VitaCup Green Tea. It has a strong, but smooth taste.”

Fans of VitaCup Green Tea packets, which is also available in Keurig Pods, love mixing it up hot or cold. Some suggest fresh lemon, honey, orange essence, or vanilla almond milk as ways to enhance the beverage. Others find it enjoyable all on its own.

Get more when you need a boost without stopping at the coffee shop with convenient on-the-go packs. No kettle or hot water is needed to make these drinks. If you are considering yet another cup of coffee to get you through the 2:30 crash, it may be worth it to consider VitaCup Green Tea packets instead.

More From Suggest