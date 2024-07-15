viral-tiktok-star-bella-brave-dead-at-10

Bella Thomson, also known as viral TikTok star Bella Brave, tragically passed away on Sunday, July 14, at the age of 10.

In a post on the social media platform, Bella’s mother, Kyla Thomson, revealed the little girl passed away “peacefully” surrounded her loved ones.

“Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET,” Kyla wrote alongside a video of Bella Brave dancing to “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman.

“Bella passed peacefully in our arms,” Kyla also confirmed. “Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive, and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave.”

Kyla concluded the message with what her daughter’s wishes would be. “Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy.”

Bella Brave went viral on TikTok after sharing her personality. Her parents, Kyle and Lyle, also opened up about her life-threatening health struggles with rare bowel illness, Hirschsprung’s disease. The little girl also had severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) as well as other health problems.

Bella Brave passed away just days after she was placed in a medically induced coma. She had been hospitalized at Toronto’s SickKids Hospital with a viral infection in her lungs.

Kyla had posted on TikTok that Bella was “stable with no improvement” after the little girl was placed in the coma. In the early hours of Sunday, Bella’s mother assured followers that she was still alive and still fighting. “I don’t know which way things are gonna go,” she added at the time.

Bella Brave’s Mother Wants TikTok Followers to Continue to Share the 10-Year-Old’s Legacy

Kyla issued a separate statement to PEOPLE urging Bella Brave’s followers to continue to share how the 10-year-old’s life and journey touched millions of lives.

“Everything is hard without her,” Kyla stated following Bella’s death. “Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives.

Kyla also told the media outlet, “Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light. Don’t let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce.”

Bella’s mother then said, “We are, of course, gutted for Bella. Her bowel transplant last August was supposed to be the last medical trauma she would ever have to endure,” Kyla said. “We are not out of the woods.”

Kyla further described her Bella Brave as being fearless. “Whatever she faced I never saw fear in her,” she added. “She taught me bravery.

No funeral plans have been revealed at this time.