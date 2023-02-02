Viral Clip Honestly And Hilariously Reminds Us Why February Is The Worst Month Of The Year

It’s that time of year again when we’re smack dab in the middle of nowhere. Christmas and New Year’s are behind us, and spring isn’t even on the horizon. While we’re all waiting for winter to end, we can’t help but think of this hilarious clip of a St. Louis journalist reminding us why February is the worst month of the year.

Journalist Laments: ‘Even The Land Is Tired In February’

Although February is the shortest month of the year, it often feels like the longest. St. Louis journalist Kevin Killeen reminded us why this is in a hysterical viral clip. “[February is] an honest month,” he said. “It’s a month that doesn’t hold up life any better than it really is.”

Overlooking downtown St. Louis, Missouri, Killeen remarked about the haze of winter. “These buildings look like they don’t even have any lights in them during a workday.”

As he continued, Killeen shared that the area “looked like something great happened here but it’s over with, and that’s the way February is.”

It’s true. As we enter the stark winter month, we’ve all had enough of the cold, snow, and ice. But we know that February isn’t done with us yet. In fact, Killeen found proof of this after he left his downtown perch to “go check out February” in a parking garage.

“This says it all,” the journalist commented as he pulled a green umbrella with a floral design out of the trash. “Somebody on this February day has abandoned it with its broken shaft like a desperate flinging off of something that’s not true anymore. The expedition is getting desperate. People are throwing things aside.”

Killeen found even more desperation as he searched the streets for signs of life. As the journalist watched people cross, he noted how tired they looked. But it wasn’t just the citizens of downtown St. Louis who looked exhausted.

“Even the land is tired in February. Most of the birds who can afford it have gone to Florida,” Killeen accurately pointed out.

“And the trees that once cheered us are hard to look at this month,” he continued. “It’s as if there is some awful truth out there in the trees. It’s hiding in the branches.”

St. Louis Reporter Kevin Killeen Is Known For His Wit

This hysterical and on point account of February was given by Kevin Killeen, author of three humorous novels and a reporter for St. Louis radio station KMOX since 1995.

According to Killeen, he “was always getting in trouble for injecting humor into the news” so he picked up side projects that allowed him to showcase his dry wit.

Thanks to one of these side projects, “Whole ’nother Story,” Killeen gave the perfect description of the bleakest month of the year.