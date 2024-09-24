Vince McMahon Slams ‘Mr. McMahon’ Netflix Doc as ‘Misleading’ & ‘Deceptive’

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon is publicly denouncing the upcoming Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon just ahead of its premiere tomorrow.

Directed and executive produced by Chris Smith (Tiger King), this six-episode docuseries explores the tumultuous rise and fall of McMahon. It highlights claims of sex trafficking alongside numerous other scandals from his tenure as WWE boss.

Before its premiere, the wrestling mogul expressed his concerns about the documentary’s producers. He alleges that they misled viewers through ‘editing tricks’ that fail to accurately portray his career.

“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary,” McMahon wrote on X. “The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.”

“Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.”

“A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” he continues. “The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.”

McMahon concludes by hinting at the sexual assault lawsuit filed by former WWE staffer Janel Grant earlier this year.

“In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’ I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

Grant’s Attorney Responds to Vince McMahon’s Statement on the Netflix Series

In response to that statement, Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, has criticized McMahon and urged that he be held accountable for his purported “abusive and exploitative behavior.”

“Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years,” Callis wrote. “Calling his horrific and criminal behavior “an affair” is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation.”

“Although Ms. Grant has not seen the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.”

“Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon,” Calis added. “Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court.”

At the end of August, Netflix unveiled its upcoming docuseries, accompanied by an official poster. The series promises to feature interviews with McMahon before his resignation, insights from his family, and perspectives from some of the most iconic figures in wrestling history. It also features journalists who uncovered the allegations against him.

Mr. McMahon drops on Netflix tomorrow.