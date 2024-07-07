vikings-rookie-cornerback-khyree-jackson-dies-in-car-crash-at-24

Khyree Jackson, Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback and former Oregon Ducks standout, has died. He was just 24 years old.

Jackson was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He was a standout at the University of Oregon prior to entering the draft. Jackson, along with two others, was killed in a car crash on the morning of July 6.

Statement from Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on Khyree Jackson's tragic passing pic.twitter.com/Sa7dffCTof — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

NFL Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

The Vikings released a statement on July 6, confirming the news of Jackson’s passing.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” head coach Kevin O’Connell stated. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him”

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Police claim that early investigations indicate that the driver of an Infiniti, identified as Cori Clingman, crashed into Jackson’s Charger while attempting to change lanes. Police state that she was “driving at a high rate of speed” when she struck the Charger, and later a Chevrolet.

Jackson’s former high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr, were also killed in the crash.