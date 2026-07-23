‘The View’ Host Kisses Married Actor on Live TV

Although she’s married herself, longtime The View co-host Joy Behar pulled Anson Mount into a kiss during his recent visit on the hit ABC talk show.

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The occurred on Wednesday shortly after the Star Trek: Strange New World star was heading to the Hot Topics table. After Mount approached fellow The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines, Behar embraced the star and went for a kiss on the cheek.

However, things took a turn. Instead of a peck on the cheek, Behar wrapped her left arm around Mount’s right side and appeared to pull him into a more passionate kiss.

Following the kiss, Mount kicked up his leg and continued to greet the other The View co-hosts. He appeared to have Behar’s lipstick all over his face.

After Sunny Hostin handed Mount a tissue, Behar declared, “I’m old, but I’m not dead.”

Hostin then pointed out that Behar had been talking about Anson “all morning.”

“That’s it, Joy, because I am,” Mount said in response to her old, but not dead joke.

While trying to get the interview back on track, Goldberg said, “This year marks the… are you okay?” to Behar.

To which Behar replied, “I need a little bit of a touch-up. Last time he was here, he brought me flowers for my birthday, and it’s never been the same between us.”

“I got married, so…” Mount said. Behar declared, “That’s what I mean!”

Fans and Critics Alike React to the Kissing Moment

Following the seemingly awkward kissing moment, fans and critics alike took to social media to share their reactions.

“Well hey, you miss all the shots you don’t take, well done Joy,” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “Hilarious that made the show. I hope his wife doesn’t care.”

“He’s married. She’s married. No harm. Just fun!! We need to smile more,” a fan noted.

Meanwhile, one critic stated, “So what would the women of The View say if a man had done what Joy just did.”

“If the roles had been reversed, what would you say? a fellow critic pointed out. “He was clearly uncomfortable by his body language and scrubbing his lips clean.”