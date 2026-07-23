cable-news-anchor-to-exit-amidst-corporate-shakeup

Cable news anchor Paula Reid has exited CNN amid the corporate shakeup at the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

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According to Variety, the legal-affairs journalist turned down a chance to renew her current contract with CNN. Sources close to the situation said Reid’s decision not to renew is partly because the corporate shakeup at CNN appears to be “chaotic.”

Reid first joined CNN in 2021. Before that, she was a CBS News White House correspondent. She appeared on CBS Evening News, Face the Nation, and CBS This Morning regularly. She was also a fill-in anchor at CBSN.

Reid first joined CBS in January 2010 as an intern. She quickly rose to become a production secretary for CBS Evening News. She became a journalist for CBS News in 2014, based out of Washington, D.C.

During her time at CBS, she covered the 2016 Hilary Clinton email controversy, the Special Counsel Investigation of Robert Mueller, and attended daily Trump press briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She joined CNN as a senior legal affairs correspondent. She was promoted to chief legal affairs correspondent for the network in October 2023.

Reid Is Expected to Join Another Cable Network

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Reid is expected to join MS NOW following her departure from CNN.

However, MS NOW is keeping a tight lip over Reid’s alleged move. A source with the fellow cable news network stated, “As a general matter of practice, we don’t comment on personal matters. As everyone in Washington knows, Paula Reid is an exceptional reporter, and any news organization would be fortunate to showcase her journalism.”

Reid’s rep declined to comment about the situation.

Along with Reid, her CNN producer, Casey Gannon, has also departed from the cable news network.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Gannon wrote, “Today was my last day at CNN! It’s hard to pick just 20 photos that represent all of the assignments I’ve covered and all of the wonderful colleagues I’ve had the privilege of working with over the last few years. I’ll always be grateful for my time at CNN.”

Reid wrote in the post’s comment section, “It has been the joy of a lifetime to work alongside you, and I cannot wait to work *for* you in a few years….”