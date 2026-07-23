’70s/’80s TV Actor Dies of ALS: John Kirby Was 75

John Kirby, an actor known for his appearances in 70s/80s shows like Sanford and Son, Maude, and The Fall Guy who later became a prolific acting coach, has died three years after being diagnosed with ALS.

Videos by Suggest

His death was confirmed on Instagram by Nathan Nesbitt, manager of Kirby’s acting studio.

“I am here to officially, with a broken heart, announce the passing of our beloved John on the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 15. It has been devastating for all of us, and we’re trying to just find a way to cope,” Nesbitt shared.

Nesbitt also pointed to a GoFundMe he’s established for Kirby’s funeral service, which will be held next month. It will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills and will be open to the public.

Kirby began experiencing symptoms a year before he was diagnosed with ALS on June 7, 2023. A serious fall that fractured his hip ultimately led to the diagnosis.

John Kirby Came From a Family of Actors

Born John Quidaciolu, John Kirby came from a family of actors. His father, Bruce Kirby, was a character actor best known for playing Sgt. George Kramer in Columbo, who died in 2021 at age 95. His brother, Bruno Kirby, appeared in films like City Slickers and When Harry Met Sally… He passed away from leukemia in 2006 at age 57.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Kirby appeared in a number of high-profile shows. According to IMDb, these include M*A*S*H, Eight is Enough, Airwolf, and MacGyver.

Eventually, Kirby shifted his focus to acting coaching. He went on to work with high-profile actors such as Jeff Bridges, Cameron Diaz, Chrissy Metz, and Morris Chestnut. He was also a frequent collaborator with Jim Caviezel. The two teamed up on several films, including Frequency, Pay It Forward, Angel Eyes, The Count of Monte Cristo, High Crimes, I Am David, The Final Cut, Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, and Unknown.

Kirby was 75.