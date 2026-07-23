Another Santana Member Has Died: Rodney Holmes Was 59

Rodney Holmes, a veteran New York City-based drummer known for his work with Randy Brecker, Michael Brecker, Santana, and Wayne Shorter, has died.

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Per Downbeat, Holmes died of cancer on July 11, just six weeks before his 60th birthday. His passing follows the death of fellow Santana member, vocalist Alex Ligertwood, in May at the age of 79.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Westchester, Holmes was influenced early on by funk and jazz records from his brother and father. He began studying drumming at 15 after his family moved to Georgia, before returning to New York at 17 to study with percussionist Frankie Malabe at the Drummers Collective. He later connected with Barry Harris’ Jazz Cultural Theater, where he landed his first gigs, eventually leading to his debut recording session on keyboardist Clyde Criner’s 1988 album, Behind The Sun.

In the early 1990s, Holmes built an impressive resume, recording with Victor Bailey, Leni Stern, and Jean-Paul Bourelly, before joining Joe Zawinul’s Zawinul Syndicate in 1991, where he remained for two years.

Rodney Holmes Joined Santana Back in 1993

Holmes left the Syndicate in 1993 to join Santana and form the jazz-rock power trio The Hemanators with guitarist Mitch Stein and bassist Kip Reed. In 1994, he started playing with Randy Brecker, appearing on The Brecker Brothers’ Grammy-winning album Out Of The Loop. The following year, he toured with Wayne Shorter’s band alongside keyboardist Jim Beard, guitarist David Gilmore, and bassist Alphonso Johnson. A multi-Grammy Award winner, Holmes is also recognized for his work on Santana’s hit “Smooth,” from the multi-platinum album Supernatural.

Holmes also performed and recorded with Steps Ahead, Larry and Julian Coryell, and Polish violinist Michal Urbaniak. In November 2000, he joined the Steve Kimock Band, appearing on the 2004 DVD Live At The Gothic Theatre and the 2005 album Eudemonic. His extensive credits also include Maceo Parker, Al Jarreau, Rob Thomas, and the Rolling Stones, with a recent Japan tour alongside Randy Brecker in fall 2025.

Meanwhile, singer Martha Redbone released a heartfelt statement following Holmes’ passing.

Redbone wrote that Holmes was “a rare talent” who “inspired people around the world through his extraordinary musicianship” and was “a true rock star in every sense of the word—both on and off the stage.” She added that while “our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Rodney’s music and the love he shared with the world will live on forever.”