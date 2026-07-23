Hollywood Figure Dies by Suicide: Sam Masaru Sekoff Was 33

Sam Masaru Sekoff, a literary manager at Entertainment 360, passed away after committing suicide on what was his 33rd birthday.

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According to Deadline, the Hollywood figure died inside his Los Angeles residence on July 14. Entertainment 360 confirmed the news in a statement.

“We are all heartbroken by this news,” the statement reads. “Sam was an incredible man with a magnetic personality and an enduring dedication to his craft. He cared so much for his colleagues and his clients, always there with a warm smile and a kind word.”

The company further shared, “He was a great person, and to lose him so young is beyond devastating. Everyone at 360 sends our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Although born in Japan, Sekoff grew up in Florida. Following his father’s death, he spent years in foster care. He later moved to Los Angeles to attend USC.

After graduating from college, Sekoff worked in the mailroom at Gersh. He became an agent in the television department in 2018. Following his time at Gersh, Sekoff joined Entertainment 360.

Years later, he was featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s 35 under 35 NextGen list.

He is survived by his mother, who lives in Japan, as well as his sister.

Sekoff Previously Opened Up About His Upbringing

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the 35 under 35 NextGen list, Sekoff opened up about his upbringing.

“All the best memories of my dad growing up were watching movies,” he explained.

The Hollywood figure further noted that film has always been tied to his Japanese roots. “Cinema has meant a lot to me,” he noted. “Made me feel connected to my culture.”

Sekoff then discussed his career successes. “I always tended to lean in more when it came to client development and bigger-picture career architecture.”

He then pointed out the talent he wanted to work with. “In no particular order: Hayo Miyazaki, Park Chan-wook, or Van Diesel.”

Regarding the most Hollywood thing he experienced at that point, Sekoff added, “Escorting Justin Bieber around the Teen Choice Awards.”