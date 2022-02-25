‘View’ Fans Trash Joy Behar Over Out Of Touch ‘Boomer’ Comments On Ukraine Conflict

The View host Joy Behar is coming under fire for her insensitive and ill-timed comments regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Behar is currently getting slammed online for her “boomer” mentality.

The hosts of The View were discussing the situation, with host Sunny Hostin saying, “Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Behar chimed in, saying she was “scared” about what will happen in Western Europe during the crisis — but not for the reason you might be thinking. “You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic,” she said. “And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?”

Her comments quickly drew the internet’s ire, with author and comedian Tim Young branding her “elitist trash.” He continued to tweet about the situation, saying Behar “is the perfect liberal Karen… she doesn’t care about people getting killed in Ukraine, just that this might interrupt her trips to Italy.” Comedian Steve McGrew chimed in, writing, Joy Behar, ‘F**k these Ukraines! I wanted to go vacation in Italy!’ I’m paraphrasing.”

One person posted a video clip of the conversation, writing, “You almost have to respect Joy Behar’s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that Boomers are the most hated generation alive.”

Another Twitter user commented, “God grant me the absolute confidence and egocentricity of Joy Behar complaining that a war ruined her vacation plans while the bombs are still literally dropping.”

Previous ‘View’ Controversies

Behar’s comments come just weeks after co-host Whoppi Goldberg’s controversial remarks about the Holocaust that led to her getting suspended from the show. “The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg said during the January 31 episode “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

She later apologized for her comments, tweeting, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

Behar has not publicly commented on the controversy her remarks have caused, but many have written the TV show host off as completely insensitive and out-of-touch with reality.

