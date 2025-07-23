‘The View’ Co-Host Holds Back Her ‘Thoughts’ About the ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

A The View co-host has decided to hold back her “thoughts” about the cancellation of CBS’s Late Show.

While discussing the late-night talk show’s cancellation, The View moderator/co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she was holding back her true feelings about CBS’s decision.

However, she agreed with her fellow The View co-hosts that there was no denying politics played a role in the demise of Stephen Colbert’s hit late-night talk show.

Meanwhile, fellow co-host Joy Behar argued that comedians are imperative to democracy and should be allowed to speak out. Sunny Hostin dissected CBS/Paramount’s explanation that the cancellation was a financial decision.

Goldberg then declared, “Colbert, we’re supporting you. We got your back. I’m going to wait and see what – where it shakes it out. Because I have my own thoughts, but because they are my own thoughts, I don’t want to give them ideas. So I’m going to hold onto my thoughts and watch how this shakes out.”

Behar pointed out that Goldberg understands what it’s like to be canceled in comedy. “Yeah, but you know what? We’re living in different times now,” Goldberg explained. “And so we are surfing the best that we can. I think that people will survive this in ways that we’re not anticipating.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also said that Colbert himself wasn’t going anywhere. Golberg noted she was hopeful but would not explain why.

“I’m not seeing that the Late Show is gone, I don’t feel like it’s gone,” she added. “I have my own thoughts about how this is going to shake out, and as I said, I don’t want to give the other side the power over what I’m thinking.”

‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Says ‘Late Show’ Cancellation May Lead to ‘Dismantling’ the U.S. Constitution

Unlike Goldberg, Hostin didn’t hold back her thoughts about the situation.

The co-host said she believed the cancellation of the Late Show could be the start of the “dismantling” of the U.S. Constitution.

“My concern is, if it is political, then everyone should be concerned,” she said. “People on the right should be concerned. People on the left should be concerned. Because it’s very clear that, if it is political, this is the dismantling of our democracy. This is the dismantling of the Constitution. Right?”

She then pointed out, “The First Amendemnt is the First Amendment for a reason, and that is freedom of press, freedom of speech. Freedom to speak truth to power. If that is taken away, if the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled. That means the very rubric of our democracy is being dismantled. And I think every single person should be really, really concerned about it.”