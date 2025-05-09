Video Shows Timothée Chalamet Awkwardly Dodging Kylie Jenner’s Kiss at Awards Show

Timothée Chalamet appeared to dodge a kiss from Kylie Jenner at a recent awards show—proof that even Hollywood’s hottest can have a “missed connection” moment.

Videos by Suggest

After making their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday, May 7, footage has surfaced from the ceremony capturing the couple in a moment where they appeared to miss a kiss.

When Timothée Chalamet, 29, was announced as the recipient of the David Award for Cinematic Excellence, he rose from his seat and shared a kiss with his girlfriend. However, as the 27-year-old reality TV star leaned in for a second kiss, Chalamet had already turned to greet two men seated behind them with a handshake.

El beso de Kylie Jenner y Timothée Chalamet en los David di Donatello Awards. pic.twitter.com/KkhP1wWTjQ — ༒ 𝕷𝖎𝖌𝖊𝖎𝖆 ༒ (@twiggywitch) May 8, 2025

The Dune actor took to the stage to deliver his speech, while Jenner looked on proudly from the audience, according to footage shared by the Italian streaming platform RaiPlay.

One of the evening’s hosts mentioned Jenner’s name, prompting Chalamet to smile as the camera shifted to the makeup mogul. She responded with a cheerful wave, enthusiastic clapping, and a radiant smile.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Finally Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the Event

The couple made their much-anticipated debut on Wednesday, stunning in perfectly coordinated ensembles. Jenner dazzled in a figure-hugging black gown, while her boyfriend exuded sophistication in a tailored velvet suit.

Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Jenner completed her ensemble with a striking black and gold embroidered velvet clutch and bold Schiaparelli statement earrings, opting for an elegantly minimalist approach by leaving her neckline and wrists bare.

Jenner later offered her 393 million Instagram followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for the evening.

The photos captured Jenner perfecting her makeup—done by her own hand—sipping champagne from a coupe, and posing for both selfies and mirror selfies.

“Rome in Schiaparelli,” she wrote alongside the fun snaps, adding: “Makeup by meeeee.”