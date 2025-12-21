Vice President JD Vance’s Wife Gets Candid About Her Marriage, Says There Are Things She Misses About Her ‘Old Life’

Despite 100% supporting her husband’s career, Vice President JD Vance’s wife, Usha, recently admitted she misses some things from her “old life.”

While speaking to USA Today earlier this month, the Second Lady of the United States said, “There are things that I miss and things that I’m excited to have moved on from.”

Usha also spoke out about the public speculation about her and JD’s relationship.

“I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves,” she said. “And there’s a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine.”

JD Vance’s wife further stated that she finds it “kind of funny” that her marriage is a hot topic. However, she does not “find it fruitful” to keep up with the public speculation. At the end of the day, she called the speculation a “family joke.”

“I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it,” she noted. “So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

Usha and JD Vance’s marriage hit the public radar after the vice president had a moment with Charlie Kirk’s widow. He and Kirk shared an “intimate” hug while at a Turning Point USA event last month. Following the hug, JD expressed his wish that Usha would embrace his Catholic faith.

After the event, Usha was spotted without her wedding ring multiple times. However, the Second Lady’s spokesperson stated that she is a “mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

JD Vance Recently Discussed the Public’s Interest in His Marriage

Usha’s interview with USA Today was published shortly after JD Vance discussed public interest in their marriage.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” he said while speaking to NBC News. “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad.”

Vance then stated, “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too.”

“But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been,” he added. “And I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

Usha and JD Vance have been married since 2014. They met while attending law school at Yale University. The couple shares three children. Vance entered politics in 2023, when he ran for the United States Senate. He represented his home state, Ohio, from 2023 to 2025.