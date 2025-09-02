Vice President JD Vance Sparks Concerns About President Trump’s Health, Says He’s Ready to Step In If Anything Should Happen

As rumors about President Trump’s health continue to circulate, Vice President JD Vance makes an eyebrow-raising comment about potentially taking over as the leader of the U.S.

While speaking to USA Today last week, Vance stated that he is prepared to step in as president if something were to happen to Trump.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days,” Vance said.

However, Vance was quick to point out that Trump is in “incredibly good health.” This comment was made despite the world leader being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency earlier this summer.

“He’s got incredible energy,” Vance stated while praising Trump. “He’s the first person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

Continuing to speak about Trump’s health and well-being, Vance said, “Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he noted.

President Trump To Make Televised Announcement at the White House Amid Health Speculation

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to make a televised announcement at the White House on Sept. 2, as speculation about his health continues circulating.

In a statement to Newsweek, White House Press Secretary Karline Leavitt confirmed the announcement. “The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”

Rumors about Trump’s health began making their rounds late last week. This was after observers noticed the public had not seen him since Aug. 26.

He also did not have any public events over the Labor Day weekend.

Trump responded to speculation by stating on Truth Social, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

White House schedule showed that the presidential press pool will include television crews from Fox and Gray TV.