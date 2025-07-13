Vice President JD Vance Heads to Disneyland Amid Growing Tension Between the Trump Administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom

As tension between the Trump administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to grow, Vice President JD Vance heads to Disneyland with his family.

The ongoing spat between President Trump and Governor Newsom started last month when the world leader ordered the National Guard to go to Los Angeles amid protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and immigration raids.

Videos showed the Vice President and his family walking through Disneyland.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

More than a month later, Vice President Vance and his family headed to Disneyland, which is less than an hour from Los Angeles. The visit also came following two major ICE raids on multiple farms in Ventura County. Approximately 200 suspected undocumented immigrants were detained during the raids.

According to the Orange County Register, 100 to 150 protesters were spotted gathering outside the gates of Disneyland as Vance and his family enjoyed time at the theme park on Friday and Saturday. There were also protesters outside the Grand Floridan Hotel, where the Vance family was staying during their visit.

Protests were reported in Anaheim as the politician spent time in Southern California.

California Politicians Encourage Protests While Vice President JD Vance Visits Disneyland

While Vice President JD Vance and his family enjoyed some time in Disneyland, local California politicians encouraged protests.

“I’m offended by this visit,” democrat Orange County Supervisor, Vicente Sarmiento, told local media outlet KTLA. “Because so many families are being terrorized by the policies from the federal government.”

However, Orange County republican Don Wagner had a different opinion. He said the visit was an opportunity for local leadership to discuss the ICE raids with Vice President Vance.

“I do think it’s an opportunity for us, instead of casting stones, to cast a wider net,” he said. “We’ve had questions about ICE operations in Santa Ana. This could be a chance to engage rather than stay away.”

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom had some harsh words for Vice President Vance while he was at Disneyland.

“Hope you enjoy your family, @JDVance,” Newsom wrote. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance responded to the post by writing, “Had a great time, thanks.”