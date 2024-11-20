Veteran Voice Actor Dan Hennessey Dead at 82, Cause of Death Revealed

Dan Hennessey, a veteran voice actor known for his work in animated series like Care Bears and Inspector Gadget, has died.

Hennessey won the hearts of TV fans across generations with his iconic voice roles. He brought life to Braveheart Lion in the 1980s animated series Care Bears, Chief Quimby in Inspector Gadget (1983), and portrayed Father Bear in the 1990s series Little Bear. Additionally, he served as the voice director for the X-Men animated TV series in the 1990s.

Per TMZ, Dan Hennessey passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, November 13, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 82.

“We are so touched by all those letting us know how he impacted them through his craft, from stage to voice acting and direction. We are warmed by the fact that he provided comfort to a generation of kids around the world by giving voice to beloved animated characters like Braveheart Lion and Fatherbear, who were the personification of his kind and exuberant personality,” his family said in a statement.

Throughout the years, the actor lent his voice to a variety of characters. These include Chef Truffles in Babar, Roy “Bully” Koopa in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros., and Ruckus in X-Men: The Animated Series.

Hennessey also contributed his voice talents to numerous other animated series, including RoboCop, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, ALF: The Animated Series, Beetlejuice, C.O.P.S., and Dog City. He also lent his voice to My Pet Monster, Ultraforce, and The Adventures of Tintin (1991), among many others.

Fans and Friends Pay Tribute to Beloved Voice Actor Dan Hennessey

Of course, as news of Hennessey’s passing spread, generations of fans took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic voice they grew up listening to.

“Damn… I just started re-watching Care Bears and Little Bear with my baby. R.I.P to another legendary voice actor,” one fan wrote on X. “I can’t believe it… He was an immense part of my childhood in the 2000s,” a second fan added. “I loved Dan Hennessey‘s Brave Heart Lion. Brave Heart is my favorite Care Bear Cousin,” a third fan wrote.

Adrian Hough, the voice of Nightcrawler in X-Men: The Animated Series, also honored Hennessey with a tribute.

“This is very sad news. RIP to Dan Hennessey, the man who was such a huge part of not only my entry into the world of the Xmen , but of the whole Xmen animated series. We all mourn,” Hough wrote on X.

Hennessey is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their daughters, Skye and Eden.