Vermont Man Dies After Getting Hit By Car While Trying To Save Turtle

A man from Vermont had tried to save a turtle stuck on a Florida highway but was instead hit by a car, killing him in the process. This horrible accident happened to a 77-year-old man on Florida’s I-95 on July 6, according to WESH.

Videos by Suggest

Man Fatally Hit By Car While Trying To Save Turtle On Busy Highway

State troopers allege that the elderly man was driving on the highway when he spotted a turtle, just before 4:30 PM. The Vermont man stopped his vehicle at the side of the busy road. He then walked across the southbound lanes to get to remove the animal, reported Treasure Coast Newspaper via FHP investigators.

A highway driver tried slowing down in an effort to avoid hitting the man. Unfortunately, another car behind him rear-ended him. This caused the driver to slam into the elderly man and crash into a fence just off the highway.

The driver who failed to stop in time was operating a pickup truck. Meanwhile, that car struck the driver who slowed down their SUV.

First responders pronounced the 77-year-old man deceased at the scene. Luckily, no one else was injured during the highway crash.

The FHP confirmed that a 53-year-old man from Port St. Lucie was the sole occupant of the pickup. A 44-year-old Miami woman was driving the SUV and had one 49-year-old male passenger. The Vermont man had been driving a black 2020 Mazda CX-9 before the crash.

We also know that the elderly man wasn’t alone during his final moments. According to the Miami Herald, the victim’s next of kin were at the scene when he succumbed to his injuries.

This horrific accident caused standstill traffic for hours. It took four hours after the crash, around 8:30 PM, for authorities to reopen the two affected lanes.

Although this is a tragic story, it also serves as a lesson for all drivers. It is dangerous to stop on the side of the highway, let alone walk across a busy highway. Even if you see an animal on the road, unless it’s on an empty side street, don’t try to save it. Human lives are more precious than animals’ lives, despite how adorable turtles can be.