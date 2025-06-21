2 Killed In Plane Crash After Pilot Attempted To Dodge Turtle On Runway At Mocksville, North Carolina Airport

Two people, a pilot and a passenger, were killed during a plane crash in North Carolina. Reportedly, the pilot attempted to dodge a turtle that was on the airport’s runway, which led to the fatal crash.

According to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3. The Universal Stinson 108 pilot attempted to touch down at Sugar Valley Airport in Mocksville, North Carolina.

However, a communications operator warned the pilot that there was a turtle on the runway. The operator had seen the animal from an airport office window. As a result, the pilot landed the plane about halfway down the 2,424-foot runway. Following landing, the pilot lifted the right main wheel to avoid the turtle.

Fatal Crash

At that point, a man cutting grass near the end of the runway saw the maneuver. However, the plane’s wings reportedly began to “rock back and forth.” After taking off again, passing a hangar, and disappearing over some trees, a loud crash was heard, followed by visible smoke.

“The airplane impacted a heavily forested area about 255 ft northeast of the departure end of runway 2,” the NTSB report said. “A post impact fire ensued.”

Following the crash, the plan was discovered wedged between trees, but it remained in one piece.

“The fabric on the fuselage, cowling, and wings was completely burned off and the airplane frame was visible,” the report continued. “The fabric on the vertical stabilizer and horizontal stabilizer was intact; however, parts of the vertical stabilizer fabric were melted.”

The pilot and one of the passengers were killed during the incident. One additional passenger was seriously injured as a result.

The plane’s wreckage and engine were retained following the incident for “further examination.” As per the Federal Aviation Administration, both the FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

The identities of the pilot and the passengers have not been released. The condition of the surviving passenger is unknown. No official cause for the crash has been determined. As per Fox 32, final reports regarding the crash can take up to two years to complete.