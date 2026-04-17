Taco Bell Concocts New Nacho Fries Variations

Taco Bell is doubling down on one of its most successful menu items, rolling out a fresh wave of time-limited loaded Nacho Fries variations that lean heavily into bold toppings.

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The fast-food chain’s latest addition, Steak & Guac Nacho Fries, arrives as a hearty remix of its seasoned fries. The dish layers grilled marinated steak with nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and guacamole.

The new offering builds on Taco Bell’s strategy of transforming Nacho Fries, now a permanent menu fixture, into a rotating platform for experimentation. Rather than introducing entirely new formats, the brand continues to iterate on a familiar base. Stacking on sauces, meats, and toppings to encourage repeat visits seems to be their plan.

That approach is evident across multiple recent launches. Alongside the steak and guacamole version, Taco Bell has also introduced Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries. This is also a limited-time collaboration featuring slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and their signature spicy ranch. The sauce blends sweet and heat, underscoring the chain’s push toward more distinctive flavor profiles.

That all sounds great, but what do people think about them?

The Reviews Are In For The New Taco Bell Nacho Fries

Fans of the fast food chain who have tried the new menu item took online to share what they thought.

And sadly, it appears that no one is too impressed.

One user wrote that they were “disappointed” by the Steak & Guac Nacho Fries.

Another especially critical person wrote, “The steak fries bowl just looks like barely edible depression. I’ve ordered it twice and both times were a mistake, and I’ve yet to see a single photo of one that actually looks appetizing.”

A third shared that they’re not likely to get them again, but ultimately thought of them as “good.”

After all of these rather scathing reviews, I’ll be surprised if Taco Bell reintroduces this exclusive item to its menu again when it’s over.

A few brave users did pipe up about their enjoyment, but it’s a rare sight.