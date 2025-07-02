Family Of 4 Die In Crash After Truck Driver Fell Asleep

A family of four died in a multi-vehicle crash on June 28 after a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, NBC News reported. The horrific car wreck killed five people in total, four of whom were a part of the same family in Texas.

15-year-old Kason McKellar passed away alongside his parents, Shaun and Zabar, and his grandfather, Billy. Driving in the same car was Kason’s sister, Evan, who was the only survivor. The sister still resides in the hospital and is in critical condition.

The deadly crash happened on I-20 near Wills Point in Kaufman County at 2:40 PM, according to KLTV. In response to the devastating accident, police arrested 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni.

They charged the truck driver with five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gonzalez-Companioni claimed to the cops that he had fallen asleep when the crash happened, damaging two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles.

The authorities have identified the fifth driver of another vehicle who died as 49-year-old Nicole Gregory from Dallas. Police released the five victims’ identities Tuesday evening with the grim news of the McKellars’ deaths.

“Obviously, in talking to one of the family members earlier, it’s a terrible tragedy, with how many people were lost in this entire family, with one struggling to stay alive,” said managing attorney John Nohinek.

“We represent the dad of the mom who was killed in this wreck,” continued Nohinek. “He also lost a grandchild, and he’s got a grandchild clinging for her life.”

The attorney revealed that the family had been driving back from a trip to East Texas. “Our focus as attorneys turns toward trying to locate the source, from a legal standpoint, of the wreck,” he said.

Their investigations are attempting to figure out all the details surrounding the crash and the truck. “While the family grieves, we work to make sure that we get this information as soon as possible,” he said. “It’s very important information to get an idea of what was happening inside that vehicle at the time.”

Nohinek also mentioned just how horrible these deaths have been to the family. “Clearly, the family is distraught. In talking with them earlier today at their house, they’re struggling with this.”

The McKellars now have a family fund on GoFundMe to support Evan, who is still in the ICU. They are 94% of the way to their goal of $30,000.