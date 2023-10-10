Vanna White Makes Her Return To ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After COVID Absence

After missing five episodes of the game show due to COVID-19, Vanna White returns to Wheel of Fortune.

Following White’s week-long absence, the iconic letter-turner returned to Monday’s latest episode of the show.

At the time of the show’s filming in August, White contracted COVID-19. She missed one week of Wheel’s taping, leaving fans wondering what happened to the esteemed TV personality.

ABC

Luckily, the game show knew how to fill White’s role, enlisting 2023 California California Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donald. Donald, a timely replacement, starred on the show during Teacher’s Week.

According to TVLine, White has only missed three tapings of Wheel of Fortune. Before her few absences, she hadn’t missed an episode since 1991.

Before Teacher’s Week, host Pat Sajak acknowledged White’s absence, explaining, “You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news. The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle. But she tested positive and that’s the way it goes, so she will not be with us here this week.”

Pat Sajak On Retiring From Wheel Of Fortune

Although the show returns to normal for now, Wheel will soon enter a transition period as Sajak sets to retire. Sajak announced his departure from the long-running game show four months ago.

Regarding his time on the game show, Sajak explained, “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Following Sajak’s departure, media personality Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties on Wheel. While a different face will be behind the show’s podium, fans shouldn’t expect a difference in gameplay.

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

In an interview with People, Seacrest explained, “With this game show, it’s such a success and has been for generations. You don’t mess with it, just don’t mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening,’ and let’s play.”

Episodes starring Wheel’s new host will kick off in September 2024.