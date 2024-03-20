‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Raises Eyebrows With Comparison to Murderer Scott Peterson

During an emotional rant on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval compared himself to convicted murderer Scott Peterson.

In the latest episode, Sandoval expressed his wish to rebuild his connection with Rachel Leviss following their affair, which caused the breakup of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

“Rachel cutting off from me. That pain, it comes in waves,” he admitted in one scene. “Me journaling, not drinking was like me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn’t able to drink.”

The reality TV personality shared pictures with his friend Tom Schwartz, reflecting on the happiness he felt with Rachel.

As they viewed the snapshots, Sandoval was touched by a wave of emotions. “I just look at those pictures and I’m like, that will never happen again,” he told Schwartz.

Sandoval then confessed that losing Rachel’s companionship was like a punch in the gut. “I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it’s a lot for me emotionally,” he admitted. “It really really f—ing breaks my heart.”

Schwartz did his best to calm down his hysterical friend. “Tom, if it’s any consolation, I feel this in my heart and soul, I’m telling you, dude. You are at the tail end of this,” he told Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Compares His Social Shunning to Having a Reputation of a Convicted Wife Murderer

However, Tom Sandoval was in no mood to regain his composure. Instead, he continued feeling sorry for himself and made some sweeping statements.

“No, that’s not even remotely accurate,” he raved. “I’m being treated like I’m f—ing Scott Peterson and it will f—ing linger with me, like f—ing Scott Peterson.”

Of course, Peterson became infamous after being convicted in 2002 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.

“You’re not Scott Peterson, didn’t he murder his wife?” Schwartz asked Sandoval. “Allegedly,” Sandoval quipped, going for some gallows humor.

However, one can’t help but question if Tom Sandoval is reveling in the notoriety. In a recent New York Times interview, he also bemoaned the media scrutiny over his high-profile affair.

He compared the media circus surrounding his affair to the OJ Simpson trial and even coverage of recent explosive stories like the death of George Floyd.